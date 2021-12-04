SBT runs after the loss and invites the Palmeiras team to Pass or Repass · TV News

SBT will run after the loss after Globo gives ample space for Palmeiras to celebrate the three-time Libertadores championship. Next Sunday (5), club players will be invited on the Pass or Pass board , presented by Celso Portiolli in Domingo Legal.

Those called up for the program were forward Deyverson, who scored the title goal over Flamengo; Rony, Alviverde’s top scorer at Libertadores 2020; and defender Renan, revealed by Palmeiras.

To leave guests at home at Passa or Ressa, SBT will exchange a traditional blue vest for a green one. Usually the board shows the blue team against the yellow team.

Against the Palmeirense trio, will be the sertanejos George Henrique & Rodrigo, who are successful on Spotify with the song Vai Lá Em Casa Hoje, released with singer Marília Mendonça (1995-2021) days before her death; and singer and actor Jottapê, protagonist of the series Sintonia, on Netflix.

SBT’s invitation comes after Globo “virar palmeira” in recent days. Mais Você, Encontro, Globo Esporte, Esporte Espetacular and Jornal Nacional had guests from the alviverde cast last week. The main star was Deyverson.

Globo also took down the Supercine film session to show the Palmeiras fans’ party in São Paulo and the arrival of the champion players in Brazil throughout the night of last Saturday (27). In addition to the journalistic coverage, the objective is clear: fight with SBT for the tournament games from 2023, in a negotiation that has already started behind the scenes.

According to the TV news, Globo executives want to show that the reach and coverage power of the competition in their programming is much greater than that of any competitor on open TV. Now, Silvio Santos’ station is trying to give an answer and show that it doesn’t want to be left behind.