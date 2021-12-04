Scientific Committee of the Northeast Consortium recommends banning New Year’s Eve and Carnival

The Scientific Committee of the Northeast Consortium, made up of the nine states in the region, released a bulletin this Friday (3), which provides for the recommendation that New Year’s Eve and Carnival be banned in the northeastern states.

The bulletin highlights that, at the moment, Brazil has 63% of its total population and 75% of its population over 12 years old completely vaccinated, however, despite the importance of vaccines in preventing severe cases, they are less effective in elderly individuals and in blocking the circulation of the virus.

Assessing the current scenario of the pandemic, the Committee prepared six topics of recommendation to the governments of the Northeastern states, with emphasis on canceling the completion of the end of the year and Carnival festivities that could generate agglomerations, “as these would intensify the transmission of the virus and would result in a new wave of the pandemic”, points out the document.

The C4, as the Scientific Committee to Combat Coronavirus is called, still recommends intensifying vaccination to ensure greater coverage, in addition to expanding the rate of application to young people and adolescents, including using schools as immunization sites.

Within the efforts to expand vaccine coverage, the C4 points out the possibility of using vehicles such as the vaccine car, in analogy with the “egg car” in cities, where sound service is used, as is already done in some cities .

“It is also important to make wide dissemination in the media in campaigns to convene the population about the need to complete the vaccination with two doses and about the booster dose for the elderly population”, he adds.

Other instructions are aimed at maintaining the mandatory use of face masks and other individual and collective protection measures, such as the vaccine passport; the use of the political capital of governors to encourage international solidarity with the objective of developing mechanisms that expand vaccination globally, especially in African countries; and the identification of barriers that hinder vaccination coverage.

Carnival in doubt

In Salvador, Mayor Bruno Reis has already announced that there will be no Festival Virada no Réveillon, due to covid-19. “In a scenario of uncertainties, of doubts, there is no way to hold the festival of the turn this year, we are a month away from the party and we have reached the limit of this decision. As it would depend exclusively on the city hall, the decision is made. We will not hold the party. . Given all that we are seeing, it is not yet time to put at risk everything that we have built so far,” he said. Some places in the city may receive occasional fire burnings, to mark the turning point, as happened last year.

Carnival is still uncertain. “To envision other flexibility and celebrations, including Carnival, we need the population to be immunized. It is important that everyone can be vaccinated. Let’s be honest, if we were to define today, we would not have Carnival in 2022”, said the mayor this week . Some artists, such as Daniela Mercury and Banda Eva, have already announced that they will not participate in the revelry.