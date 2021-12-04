Scientific Committee of the Northeast Consortium recommends the ban on New Year’s Eve parties and Carnival in the states of the region | Bahia

The document also shows concern with the emergence of other new variants. Based on the complete vaccination rates of the Brazilian population, the bulletin points out recommendations to governors and municipal managers in the region in view of the national and global scenario. According to data from the consortium of press vehicles released on Thursday (2), the country has more than 63% of the population fully immunized.

Among the indications are the cancellation of the New Year, Christmas and Carnival festivities that can generate crowds. For the entity, these parties would intensify the transmission of the coronavirus and could result in a new wave of the pandemic.

In addition, the Scientific Committee of the Northeast Consortium asks the governments of the region to intensify vaccination in order to reach, as quickly as possible, a larger portion of the population with complete vaccination.

The committee still recommends an active search for people who have not yet received the second dose. For this, it makes suggestions such as “the use of community agents and expansion of vaccination sites in cities in places with large circulation of people”.

The text also indicates the application of the vaccine in schools to achieve greater vaccination coverage with the first and second doses in adolescents. It also suggests the use of vehicles such as the vaccine car, in analogy with the “egg car” in cities where sound services are used.

Other recommendations are to maintain the mandatory use of face masks and other individual and collective protection measures, such as the requirement of a vaccine passport for entry into cinemas, theaters, football stadiums, and similar establishments, in addition to the political capital of governors and other political actors to encourage international solidarity to develop mechanisms that scale up vaccination globally, especially in African countries;

And finally, the sixth recommendation is to identify all the possible barriers that hinder the expansion of vaccine coverage in the population with the implementation of mechanisms to overcome them.

In addition to the recommendations, the document released on Friday details the situation of the pandemic in the Northeastern States. The breakdown by state takes into account the current situation and numerical projections evaluated on November 26th.

ALAGOAS

According to the committee, Alagoas has moderate to low pandemic and epidemic risk indicators. However, the document highlights that the occupation of ICUs is 20% and with stabilization of the demand for the number of total beds and vaccination coverage in 51.4% with the 2nd dose (49.5 MS). In light of this, the committee says that there is still no sanitary security for face-to-face activities without distancing, protection and testing protocols, especially in large agglomerations such as those at the end of the year and Carnival.

According to the committee, Alagoas has moderate to low pandemic and epidemic risk indicators. However, the document highlights that the occupation of ICUs is 20% and with stabilization of the demand for the number of total beds and vaccination coverage in 51.4% with the 2nd dose (49.5 MS). In light of this, the committee says that there is still no sanitary security for face-to-face activities without distancing, protection and testing protocols, especially in large agglomerations such as those at the end of the year and Carnival. BAHIA

The document highlights that the number of new cases in Bahia is at a high level, around 500 per day. And it emphasizes that the number of daily deaths (average of 10) surpasses the numbers of mid-October, when it was around 6, which indicates that the community transmission of the pandemic is still present. In this way, the committee points out great concern for the possible impact of holding the end-of-the-year parties and, in the longer term, of carnival.

The document highlights that the number of new cases in Bahia is at a high level, around 500 per day. And it emphasizes that the number of daily deaths (average of 10) surpasses the numbers of mid-October, when it was around 6, which indicates that the community transmission of the pandemic is still present. In this way, the committee points out great concern for the possible impact of holding the end-of-the-year parties and, in the longer term, of carnival. CEARÁ

The committee points out that Ceará has high pandemic and epidemic risk indicators. It also states that there is no health security for any face-to-face activities without strict control of distancing protocols, health protection, which is very difficult in crowded situations.

The committee points out that Ceará has high pandemic and epidemic risk indicators. It also states that there is no health security for any face-to-face activities without strict control of distancing protocols, health protection, which is very difficult in crowded situations. MARANHÃO

For Maranhão, the committee points out that the situation in the state is of low epidemic risk. However, he points out that the Secretary of Health recommends not having a carnival in São Luís.

For Maranhão, the committee points out that the situation in the state is of low epidemic risk. However, he points out that the Secretary of Health recommends not having a carnival in São Luís. PARAÍBA

In the case of Paraíba, the document says that forecasts for new cases and new deaths continue to point to evidence of stability for the next 30 days, but that despite encouraging data on the reduction of cases and vaccination, there is still no health safety to carry out of events with a large audience due to the risks of dissemination of Covid-19 and the possibility of the occurrence of new variants. The document points out that the epidemic risk remains high and the internalization of cases continues, and for this reason the risk of a new wave of cases occurring in the State should not be discarded.

In the case of Paraíba, the document says that forecasts for new cases and new deaths continue to point to evidence of stability for the next 30 days, but that despite encouraging data on the reduction of cases and vaccination, there is still no health safety to carry out of events with a large audience due to the risks of dissemination of Covid-19 and the possibility of the occurrence of new variants. The document points out that the epidemic risk remains high and the internalization of cases continues, and for this reason the risk of a new wave of cases occurring in the State should not be discarded. PERNAMBUCO

Pernambuco has moderate to high pandemic and epidemic risk indicators. With that, the committee says that there are still no arguments with a scientific basis for any face-to-face activities that generate crowds that invariably violate health safety protocols.

Pernambuco has moderate to high pandemic and epidemic risk indicators. With that, the committee says that there are still no arguments with a scientific basis for any face-to-face activities that generate crowds that invariably violate health safety protocols. Piauí

Piauí has ​​high pandemic and epidemic risk indicators. And according to the document released by the committee, at the moment, there is no health security for releases for in-person activities such as end-of-year parties and carnival. The infection rate in Piauí is 86/100,000 inhabitants.

Piauí has ​​high pandemic and epidemic risk indicators. And according to the document released by the committee, at the moment, there is no health security for releases for in-person activities such as end-of-year parties and carnival. The infection rate in Piauí is 86/100,000 inhabitants. LARGE NORTHERN RIVER

Rio Grande in the North has high pandemic and epidemic risk indicators. And like most states in the region, it still does not have health security for any face-to-face activities such as New Year’s Eve parties and Carnival to take place without the danger of a new wave or new variants of Sars-cov-2.

Rio Grande in the North has high pandemic and epidemic risk indicators. And like most states in the region, it still does not have health security for any face-to-face activities such as New Year’s Eve parties and Carnival to take place without the danger of a new wave or new variants of Sars-cov-2. SERGIPE

According to the committee, the intensity of the pandemic in Sergipe has remained at very low levels since mid-October, but despite this, the document points out that there is concern for the possible impact of the end-of-year festivities and , in the longer term, of the carnival.

In the state, public events are not authorized at the turn of the year. For private events, during the period from December 17th to January 9, 2022, the maximum limit of 5,000 people outdoors and 3,000 indoors is allowed, through a project approved by the State Department of Health (SES ). The public must be vaccinated with both doses and present a negative test for Covid-19, which has been carried out 48 hours before the event. The realization of the carnival is not defined in the state.

See other news from g1 Bahia.

Watch videos from g1 and TV Bahia 💻