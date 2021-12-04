Search warrant issued against parents of teenager accused of killing classmates in US school

US officials on Friday were looking for the parents of the Michigan teenager accused of murdering four students at his school, hours after the couple was charged with manslaughter for buying the gun for their son as a Christmas gift and for ignoring signs of warns of violence.







A search warrant was issued against James and Jennifer Crumbley, who would face four counts of manslaughter each later this Friday, three days after authorities said their 15-year-old son, Ethan, carried out the deadliest shooting in US schools in 2021.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told CNN that police were looking for the Crumbleys after the couple’s lawyer told authorities the Crumbleys had stopped responding to messages.

“If they think they’re going to get away, they’re not,” Bouchard said, adding that a “troop” of detectives, as well as the FBI and the Federal Delegates Service, were looking for them.

Four days before the shooting, Ethan accompanied his father to a gun shop, where James Crumbley bought a semi-automatic weapon, prosecutors said.

Later that day, Ethan posted pictures of the gun on social media, writing “I just got my new beauty today” and adding a heart emoji. His mother posted the next day that the two were “trying out their new Christmas gift,” Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said.

Michigan law prohibits anyone under the age of 18 from purchasing or possessing firearms except in limited circumstances such as hunting with a license and adult supervision.

“These allegations are intended to hold the individuals who contributed to this tragedy accountable and also to send a message: gun owners have a responsibility,” prosecutor Karen McDonald told a news conference this Friday.

Prosecutors described several frightening warning signs in the days leading up to the shooting at Oxford High School, about 60 km north of Detroit. On November 21, a teacher saw Ethan Crumbley looking for ammunition on his phone during class and alerted school officials, who left unanswered messages for his mother.

In a text message to her son that day, prosecutors said, Jennifer Crumbley wrote, “LOL, I’m not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught.”

On the morning of the shooting, a teacher discovered a drawing Ethan Crumbley had made depicting a gun, a bullet and a bleeding figure. The words “Blood Everywhere” and “Thoughts Don’t Stop – Help Me” were also written on the sheet, among other messages, according to McDonald.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were called to school, where they were instructed to put Ethan on mental health counseling within 48 hours, McDonald said. They “resisted” the idea of ​​taking their son home from school and did not search his backpack or ask about the gun, the prosecutor said.

He returned to class and then emerged from a bathroom at gunpoint, killing four students and injuring seven others, authorities said.