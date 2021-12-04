Secret Budget CPI: senator urges urgency after release of images of deputy with money – Politics

BRASILIA – After the dissemination of images of a deputy with a large amount of money which, according to the Federal Police, results from deviation from parliamentary amendments, the senator Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship-SE) stated that it will “urgently” collect signatures to open a Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) on the Secret Budget. Two requests for the creation of the CPI have already been presented and the collection of signatures began in November – 27 and an act of the president of the Senate are needed to install the commission.

In his Twitter account, Vieira said that the Senate will adjust the request in light of the disclosure of the new facts. “We are going to adjust the requirement and urgently collect the signatures for the CPI on the Secret Budget. The new information confirms the seriousness of the facts. It is public money lost to corruption and lack of transparency”, he said.

This Friday, images of deputy Josimar Maranhãozinho (PL-MA) were released, handling a large amount of money. According to the Federal Police, the amount is the result of a scheme to divert resources from parliamentary amendments. This week, the president Jair Bolsonaro joined PL, party of Maranhãozinho.

The images were taken in October last year, by a camera hidden by PF agents in the politician’s office in São Luís (MA), with authorization from the Federal Supreme Court, and included in the Operation Descalabro investigation. The operation clears up a complex mechanism for the diversion of public money directed by the deputy himself to municipalities in Maranhão via parliamentary amendments.

According to the PF report, obtained by the state, the flow of cash in the politician’s office comes from transfers that companies linked to Maranhãozinho received from city halls under the political influence of the congressman.

We will adjust the application and urgently collect the signatures for the Secret Budget CPI. The new information confirms the seriousness of the facts. It’s public money lost to corruption and lack of transparency. #cpidobolsolao — Senator Alessandro Vieira (@Sen_Alessandro) December 3, 2021

O Secret budget scheme revealed by Estadão in a series of reports that showed the directing of public resources to parliamentarians allied with the government. Palácio do Planalto chooses who will release money from the so-called rapporteur amendments (identified by code RP-9), and accepts that the congressman indicate the amount and what should be done with the amount, including the city that will receive it, without technical criteria and transparency.

In early November, the Supreme Court (STF) suspended the rapporteur’s amendments. But this week, the Congress passed a bill that keeps the budget secret. Yesterday, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), sent a document to the STF minister Rosa Weber indicating that will comply with part of the Court’s determination to provide transparency to the RP-9 splices.