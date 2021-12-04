See giant ghost jellyfish floating in the deep ocean

Biologists at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) off the coast of California took incredible ocean images with a robot underwater camera. In the records, it is possible to see a giant ghost jellyfish (Giant Stygiomedusa) floating more than 975 meters deep.

Although the animal – admittedly one of the largest jellyfish in all seas – has been seen swimming in the depths of almost every ocean in the world, with the exception of the Arctic, sightings of the species are extremely rare.

To give you an idea, since the first time a specimen was found, in 1899, this has only happened again about 100 times, nine of them by scientists at the Monterey Aquarium. This is explained by the fact that giant ghost jellyfish live in regions so deep that few humans or remote equipment are able to reach them.

Giant ghost jellyfish are one of the deepest deep ocean predators

Throughout history, scientists have used trawls to study deep-sea animals. According to MBARI, these nets can be effective for studying resistant animals such as fish, crustaceans and squid, but the jellyfish turn into a gelatinous goo in these traps.

“MBARI’s remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) have allowed researchers to study these intact animals in their natural environment. The high definition video – and now in 4K – of the giant ghost jellyfish shows impressive details about the animal’s appearance and behavior that scientists would not be able to see with a specimen captured by a trawl,” explained the institution in a statement.

According to the MBARI, the giant jellyfish’s ‘bell’ is 1 meter wide, and its four ribbon-shaped ‘oral arms’ – which squeak its tusks into its mouth – can grow to more than 10 meters in length. .

One of the institute’s surveys revealed that these cnidarians are one of the most considerable predators in the deep ocean, competing for food with cephalopods, fish and even blue whales.

