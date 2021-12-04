See the first gameplay of Grid Legends, a game from Codemasters that arrives in February

Title should keep the essence of the franchise, in addition to bringing news

As the world plays the already successful Forza Horizon 5, the codemasters, veteran of racing games, is working on Grid Legends, announced at E3 this year. the game will be multiplataform and arrives in the super busy month of February, more specifically in the Day 25. Games like Elden Ring, Horizon: Forbidden West and Dying Light 2: Stay Human will also move the month.

Anyone familiar with Codemasters titles knows that their games have a very different proposition from the Xbox Horizon series, or any Need for Speed ​​and The Crew, for example. Grid Legends will continue to bring what the franchise has always proposed: closed circuits in several different categories with tracks in real locations. A new gameplay video was introduced showing the already known style of the series.

One of the main changes in Grid Legends is the story mode called “Driven to Glory” and will bring a plot as a series production. The title will come with more than 100 cars available bringing the super sports, drift cars, prototypes, trucks, among others. they will all run into more than 130 clues, with circuits taking place in Indianapolis, Suzuka, sections in London and Moscow, and many others

Grid Legends will bring a creation mode where you’ll be able to create your own races with your rules and the automobile categories that you think best, it’s all up to the player’s creativity. The game will have multiplayer mode that will be cross-platform and cross-gen, further expanding the possibilities of playing with friends. Codemasters says matches will happen simply and quickly, “no more waiting for friend requests and lobbying; just select a race and the action starts almost simultaneously.”



More details about the game, such as story mode, vehicles and circuits are yet to be released. Grid Legends arrives February 25th for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

Via: Polygon