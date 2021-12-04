see who is entitled and until when it is possible to withdraw the amount

As a means to facilitate its rescue by the worker, the Guarantee Fund for Length of Service (FGTS) has the modality birthday loot. It allows the withdrawal of part of the fund’s balance, annually, in the month of the professional’s birthday.

To have access to the loot-birthday, the worker must opt ​​for this modality in the FGTS application (Android and iOS). If you do not want to, as the choice for it is not mandatory, it will remain in the system of Draw – Termination.

The professional who opted for this modality and who, later, needs to redeem the money in case of financing for the purchase of a property, retirement, as well as in cases of serious illness and/or death, will have their drawing right preserved.

If he changes his mind and wants to go back to the previous modality, he needs to let him know. However, you should be aware that you will only return to the old modality after two years from the notice.

If, during this two-year interval, the worker is dismissed without just cause, he will still not have access to the total FGTS balance.

FGTS birthday withdrawal amounts

When withdrawing money from their FGTS for the withdrawal-birthday, the worker must pay attention to their balance, as it is not any amount that can be withdrawn. The professional can only withdraw, per year, a percentage of the balance plus an extra installment. Look how it works below:

  • Up to R$500.00: right to 50.0%;
  • From R$500.01 to R$1,000.00: right to 40.0%;
  • From R$1,000.01 to R$5,000.00: right to 30.0%;
  • From R$5,000.01 to R$10,000.00: right to 20.0%;
  • From BRL 10000.01 to BRL 15,000.00: right to 15.0%;
  • From BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000.00: right to 10.0%;
  • Above R$20,000.01: right to 5.0%.

The extra portion is intended for workers who have a FGTS balance above R$1,000.01.

FGTS 2021 withdrawal-birthday calendar

The maximum withdrawal period for the modality is 90 days. For this reason, many workers who opted for the withdrawal-birthday can no longer withdraw their money in this year 2021. See below who is still entitled to get the money from the fund:

  • born in october: payment starts on October 1, 2021, with withdrawal date December 31, 2021;
  • born in november: Payment start on November 1, 2021. January 31, 2022 is the deadline for withdrawals;
  • born in december: payment starts on December 1, 2021, with a withdrawal date on February 28, 2022.

