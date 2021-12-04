Simone admits crisis in her marriage to Kaká Diniz: ‘Truth’

Singer Simone Mendes, 37, admitted that she is going through a crisis in her marriage to businessman Kaká Diniz, with whom she has two children — Henry, 7 years old, and Zaya, 10 months old.

Through stories on her Instagram profile, the singer, sister and musical partner of Simaria, was asked about rumors that her marriage is “in crisis”, and she said yes, but tried to reassure fans.

“True, but we always seek to take care of it”, replied the artist, who has been married to Kaká Diniz since 2013.

Recently, Simone Mendes showed off her body after losing 25kg. According to what she said, she couldn’t look at herself in the mirror and was having trouble losing weight. So, he reported, he tried “many things”, such as “medicine, I went on a soup diet, I did a healthy diet, I did everything I could, everything you can think of about weight loss, I looked for everything”.

After losing weight, Simone underwent an abdominoplasty to remove excess skin. This week, before exposing the crisis in her marriage with Kaká Diniz, when talking about her sex life, she said that her husband is “very well fed”.

“He’s well fed. Before having the surgery, I took good care of him. It’s fast. Now he’ll reach the Lord’s benevolence,” he joked.