Simone, from the duo with Simaria, tells how she lost 25 kilos – Zoeira

Simone, from the country duo with Simaria, posted a video on Youtube this Thursday (2) counting how did you lose 25 kilos after the birth of Zaya, his second daughter with the entrepreneur Kaká Diniz.

Right at the beginning of the video, she says that she was “highly charged” for this information. “To get here and talk about what you were demanding, I needed to reach a goal”, said the singer, who revealed that her image was associated with “liar” medication.

The singer said that she had difficulty in the process and that he tried “many things” to lose weight. “I took medicine, went on a soup diet, a healthy diet, eating only healthy food for a long time, I did everything in my power. Everything you can think of about diet, about weight loss, I looked for everything. I even had a surgery called endoscopic gastroplasty”, he narrated.

Simone and opinions about her body

Simone said she listened positive comments about her body, like: “If you accept, you are so beautiful, so wonderful, you represent a large part of the women in our country who are those more ‘organized’ women, full of curves, full breasts, thick legs”.

Husband, fans, advertisers and companies he worked with too did not make aesthetic pressures, according to her. “Only me, since I was little, who had this fight with the scales”.

However, he continued, “I, Simone, have always loved to eat. This is not a lie. But I, Simone, couldn’t see myself the way I saw myself in the mirror”, shared the country singer. She, who is 1.52 meters tall, has already weighed 87 kilos.

How did you lose excess weight

The process started after Zaya’s pregnancy. “After Zaya was born [em fevereiro deste ano], alone, I managed to lose 11, 12 kilos”, she stated. Afterwards, however, he was unable to maintain the reduction in weight.

Everything changed after Simone start a treatment with a nutrologist. “Sometimes, people make mistakes because they think that formula over there will work [pra todo mundo] and it’s not like that”, understands, today, the singer.

After taking a battery of tests to investigate the possibility that there is something in her body that makes it difficult to lose weight, the singer began a process of nutritional education that did not generate results in the first month and caused her anxiety.

“I called her [nutróloga] desperate and I said: ‘look, I can’t stand eating healthy and not losing weight any longer’”. With patience, however, the result came. “When she [nutróloga] found out what my problem was, it was pound after pound”, he narrated.

Currently, to reach the ideal weight for her height, the singer said that she still needs to lose one to two kilos. Also, your concern right now is decrease skin sagging after reduction. “I’m not supposed to be showing it to anyone”, he guaranteed.

Watch the singer’s full report