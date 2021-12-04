Simone shows before and after losing 25 kg: ‘I got to give up’ – Lifestyle

Simone Mendes, who is paired with Simaria, published a video on her YouTube channel that tells details of the weight loss process that made her lose 25 kg and comments on the difficulties she faced in reaching this goal.

“Actually, I tried a lot of things to lose weight. I took medicine, I went on a soup diet, a healthy diet. I did everything I could, everything you can think of about diet and weight loss, I looked for everything. In fact, I did everything. a surgery called endoscopic gastroplasty. At the time I lost a few pounds, but unfortunately, as it’s not something forever, I started eating again and gaining weight,” he began.

Then, the singer stated that, despite the encouragement she received to accept her own body, she did not feel good about herself. “I always loved to eat. But I couldn’t see myself the way I saw myself in the mirror at the time. two,” he explained.

Faced with so many setbacks and unsuccessful attempts since childhood, Simone even gave up losing weight. “Nobody charged me. I was the only one, since I was very little, I had this fight with the scale. I was that person who got fat, got thin, got a little more fat and that thing evolved”, he recalled.

“So, there came a point in my life when I gave up. I started to assume that I couldn’t handle it because I had to fight for many years,” he added.

Simone also revealed that she gained 23 kg during the pregnancy of Zaya, her youngest daughter, earlier this year. But there was the aggravating factor that when she got pregnant she was already overweight.

“After Zaya was born, I managed to lose 12 kg on my own out of the 23 kg I had gained. Afterwards, it didn’t come out anymore”, she detailed, and then showed a photo to illustrate why she was still dissatisfied with her body, despite the loss. of weight. “Yeah, I got that way and kept trying to lose weight, myself,” he said.

However, she was more relaxed about it. The big change came when Simone reencountered a nutritionist she had known for 20 years. After a long conversation, she was convinced by the professional to try a new weight loss process.

After taking a battery of exams, the artist went through a readaptation process. During this period, which lasted 30 days, she couldn’t work out — because she had had surgery to remove the uterus — and she couldn’t lose any pounds.

“I called her in despair and said, ‘Didn’t I tell you that I didn’t lose weight?’ And she said: ‘Simone, calm down. We are in the process, studying your case. It’s not overnight.’ She gave her explanation and convinced me to be a little patient. When she found out what problem I had in my body, it was pound over pound [perdido]”, said.

Since starting the process with the nutrologist, Simone has lost 13 kg. Counting Zaya’s postpartum period, the weight loss was 25 kg: the singer went from 87 kg to 62 kg, her current weight. She explained that she still needs to lose 2 kg to reach the weight she considers ideal.

Finally, the artist highlighted that she is very happy with her weight loss and that the change made all the difference in her health. “I couldn’t tie a sneaker, I lived with heartburn, reflux. I had problems playing with my son, I couldn’t hold onto my lap for a long time. Everything gets better after you lose weight. Today I have life, thank God”, celebrated by showing a current photo.

“I’m very happy. I still have a process to follow and don’t believe in lying medications. Dr. Andreia Sampaio was the one who did all my weight loss process. I’m going to continue in the process, but it’s a victory for me to get here”, concluded.