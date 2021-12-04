six passengers investigated in the DF test negative for the variant

posted on 12/3/2021 12:28 PM



The six people who were under observation by the Department of Health for suspected infection by the omicron variant of covid-19 tested negative for the strain. The information has been confirmed to the mail by the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), this Friday morning (3/12). So, for now, the capital still has two confirmed cases of the strain.

Those confirmed are two men between 40 and 49 years old who are well and isolated. One of them has mild symptoms of covid-19 and the other is asymptomatic. The two took both doses of CoronaVac vaccine and received a boost from Pfizer/BioNTech.

The men landed in Brasília on Monday. They were on the same flight as a resident of São Paulo, also infected with the new strain, whose test result was positive on Wednesday. The sequencing of the inhabitants of the DF was done by the Central Public Health Laboratory (Lacen-DF) and released on Thursday (2/12). They were seated next to each other during the flight, but sequencing tests indicated that the sources of infection are different. The aircraft left South Africa and passed through Ethiopia before disembarking in Guarulhos (SP). Then, on a domestic flight, the pair came to the DF.

What is known about the omicron

What are the main differences of this new strain?

There’s a lot we don’t know yet. The main difference from this variant is the high mutation rate. It has many mutations, and most of them are in the spike protein — which is the region of the virus that binds to human cells and that is used by most vaccines to generate immunity. This could eventually lead to further transmission or reduced effectiveness of vaccines. Despite all this, it is still too early for us to measure her real danger. We still have no way of knowing. Until then, we have no deaths attributed to this variant.

What can the Health Department do to anticipate a new wave of covid-19?

Brazil, in general, needs to ask for the requirement of vaccination. Afterwards, it is necessary to invest in testing. It needs to be broad and unrestricted, easily accessible to the entire population. And people need to understand that even those who are vaccinated need to get tested. But, in addition, Brazil needs to invest in genetic sequencing.