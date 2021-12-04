‘Slave Thieves’ · TV News

Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) will have serious problems with the law and, for very little, will not see the sun rise squarely in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Suspicious, Borges (Danilo Dal Farra) will put the noblewoman against the wall in an attempt to make her confess that she helped the slaves escape. “You are covering up for slave thieves,” the policeman will shoot in the six o’clock soap opera.

The countess, in fact, helped Guebo (Maicon Rodrigues) to hide some of the captives that the police chief bought in an auction in Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão’s serials. One of them is Berenice (name of the actress undisclosed), who had the help of Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) to escape.

“And that slave with the baby? The empress said that the princess was going with her to the Third Order, but no newborn black woman was there”, will interrogate the character of Danilo Dal Farra. “The delegate is doubting Mrs. Teresa Cristina’s word [Leticia Sabatella]”, will return Luisa.

“She may have been deceived, these blacks are rogues. And they count on the help of people who hide fugitives”, provoked Borges. “What are you implying?” complains the aristocrat played by Mariana Ximenes.

“She looked a lot like one of the slaves who robbed me. A lot the countess tried to take away. They were stolen by the Warriors. Didn’t they hide here. Well, your slave…”, the law enforcement officer will insist, who will have an answer Crossed by Justina (Cinnara Leal).

Justina (Cinnara Leal) in the six o’clock soap opera

“I am a free woman. If you remind me, you searched the house and found no one,” the housekeeper will bluster. “After all, what are you doing here? Are there any charges against me?”, Luisa will add.

Borges’ slap in the face

“A suspicion. That you are using this society of camellias to cover up slave thieves”, reveals Borges, when taking another blow from the noblewoman.

“Do you have evidence? Suspicions are not reasons to arrest yourself, interrogate or accuse anyone. Not even to prevent two free women from leaving your house”, concludes Pedro’s lover (Selton Mello).

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

