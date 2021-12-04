slims down, boosts immunity and much more







The benefits of lemon are countless Photo: Shutterstock / Health in Day

You lemon benefits go beyond immunity. You may have heard that fruit is a source of vitamin C, an extremely important nutrient for strengthening the body and preventing viral infections. And whoever told you that was absolutely right. But, contrary to what some might imagine, behind these little green balls that nature gave us, there are several agents of good.

“Lemon is very rich in vitamin C, vitamin A, iron and has other antioxidant components, such as: polyphenols, limonoids and caffeic acid. It is also rich in soluble fibers”, reveals the nutritionist doctor, Dr. Fernando Cerqueira.

Combined, these nutrients can help the weight loss process, elevate the body’s defenses and even reduce fluid retention. Check out the six main benefits that lemon consumption can provide to the body:

1 – Lemon helps you lose weight

But for that, you cannot believe that the fruit works miracles. “There are many myths regarding the consumption of lemon water, with various other fruits and teas. People believe that they will lose weight with just that. Lemon water is interesting because it has few calories. But it needs other factors, such as nutrition balanced, exercise and medical follow-up”, explains the nutrologist.

In other words, drinking water with lemon, for example, can be a great option for those who are calorie-restricted and want to drink something tasty and refreshing. Lemon is low in calories and can also be an excellent seasoning for lean meats and salads. Therefore, it is correct to say that it makes the weight loss process easier and more enjoyable. But, it won’t do anything alone.

2 – Increases immunity

As Dr. Cerqueira said, lemon is a good source of vitamins, minerals and nutrients that are beneficial to the body. All this variety of “good substances” that the fruit offers us, serves to strengthen the body. “It acts in our body as a powerful antioxidant and helps to improve the immune system, preventing diseases such as the flu, colds and even anemia”, he says.

3 – Combat retention

We often go on a low-calorie diet, engage in physical activity and, even so, we can’t lose weight. This could be an indication of a health problem, hormonal instability, or simply fluid retention. For the last alternative, lemon can be a solution. “It’s a great diuretic, in which toxins are flushed out through the urine,” says the doctor.

4 – Lemon detoxifies the body

This diuretic action mentioned by the nutrologist, in addition to reducing and preventing possible fluid retention, can also help the body to eliminate toxins. Other than that, lemon still plays an important role in the proper functioning of the digestive system. “It plays an important role in the body’s detoxification, as it has dietary fiber in its composition. This helps with satiety, favoring the digestive process”, reveals Dr. Cerqueira.

5 – Prevents constipation

With your digestive system working better, your chances of having to go to the bathroom are considerably reduced. “The consumption of lemon prevents constipation and constipation. Making the person less bloated”, reveals the doctor.

6 – Lemon is the heart’s ally

“The fruit is also rich in potassium – an important mineral, which helps to lower blood pressure. It reduces the chances of a heart attack and stroke in the body”, concludes the nutrologist, Dr. Fernando Cerqueira.

Source: SportLife