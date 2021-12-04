‘Smart office’ gains space, but mix of personal life and work worries – Link

Alexa is Amazon’s artificial intelligence device

Smart home devices have arrived in our living rooms and bedrooms around the world to help us remotely turn off lights and lock our doors. Now these products are breaking into new territory: our home offices.

Big tech companies, including Amazon, Meta (Facebook’s parent company), and Google, are expanding job applications for the smart home, controlled by a group of connected devices that can be accessed remotely.

The new coronavirus pandemic has blurred the boundaries between people’s domestic and professional lives. As a result, some workers are asking Alexa or a Google Assistant to schedule virtual meetings, pursue billing goals, or remind them of important events on their work calendars. And while all of these work productivity features can add convenience to working at home, experts say they are also raising security and privacy issues that can cost employees and their businesses if not managed properly.

“The lines were all blurry during the pandemic. Everything is turning into screens,” said Mark Queiroz, vice president and general manager of product marketing for Samsung’s display division.

Smart home devices like the Echo speaker or the Nest line of smart thermostats, smoke alarms and doorbells are now considered conventional technology, according to research by market research firm International Data. And consumers are also warming to the idea of ​​using their smart home devices for work purposes: nearly 50% of the roughly 1,700 people surveyed who work and own a smart home device said they would be willing to use the devices for work for purposes such as video conferencing calls or to retrieve the latest sales numbers from software related to connected work.

“Soon, each person will be able to have 10 devices attached to them,” said Mark Ostrowski, head of engineering at cybersecurity firm Check Point Software. “Ten devices per person times a house of four – that’s 40 devices for entry,” he said, referring to entry points that could be targets for hackers.

Still, the big tech companies hope to seize the opportunity.

Employees using Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant, can join Zoom meetings with a simple voice command on Amazon’s smart display called Echo Show. With the same Alexa-enabled devices, they can also be reminded at a specific time about details in their to-do lists or appointments for the day, listen to specific music, and read their emails aloud to which they can respond verbally.

Amazon has been courting corporate customers with the Alexa for Business, which has helped companies deploy and manage Alexa-enabled devices since 2017. While it has won customers like General Electric, the Condé Nast media group and the nonprofit Hawaii Pacific Heath healthcare system, the company lists just a few more than a dozen corporate clients. And, in 2018, WeWork reportedly discontinued its Alexa for Business pilot, although the company did not specify why.

But Alexa-enabled devices have a history of sensitive recordings of conversations. Sometimes the device wakes up after hearing its name, or something that sounds like its name, even when its users never intended to activate it. These conversations – which in today’s remote working environment may very well be work-related – have the potential to be overheard by individuals working to improve Alexa’s voice recognition if people using their personal enabled devices do not opt ​​out of the Law Suit.

For business customers, Amazon says all interactions with Alexa are anonymous and not tied to any individual user. And that, by default, voice recordings are not saved.

“We definitely see Alexa playing a bigger role in the work in the future. Customers tell us how Alexa not only helps them do more throughout the day, it helps them work smarter, more productively and safer,” said Liron Torres, head of Alexa Smart Properties, at Amazon.

Google, which also allows users to opt for human review and recording saving, has a similar history with devices equipped with the voice-activated assistant. Google is also known for exploiting users’ online activities to offer them better ads.

Similar to Amazon, Google aims to equip workers with productivity tools that can help at work. For example, users can now create workday routines that automatically remind them of appointments noted in their calendars, as well as when they should take a break or have a drink of water. This feature was released during the pandemic.

Before the pandemic, workers were already able to use Google’s assistant for actions such as creating to-do lists and calendar items, storing reminders, and automatically joining video calls on the company’s smart display called Nest Hub Max, which began supporting Zoom in end of last year.

Facebook wants to enter the ‘smart office’…

Facebook also wants to be part of the action in the world of work, but it also had its own privacy issues.

The company, which recently changed its corporate name to Meta, said at the start of the pandemic that it had redefined its priorities for the Portal. The device, powered by its own virtual assistant – called the Facebook Assistant – and Alexa, resembles a tablet and has a smart speaker and camera that follows people around the room as they chat.

“We had a lot of users who saw that their work day consisted of logging in and out of different video services,” said Micah Collins, director of product management at Meta. “We saw real pain points from many Portal users and we focused on that.”

Portal users can now use their devices to make video calls to services such as BlueJeans, GoToMeeting, Webex and Zoom. They are also able to integrate their work schedules from services like Google and Microsoft. And companies can also deploy and manage a group of devices for their employees through special work accounts.

But in 2019, Facebook was punished with a historic $5 billion fine from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for violating consumer privacy. The FTC investigated the company after the social networking giant left up to 87 million vulnerable user data to data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica ahead of the 2016 US presidential election. Since then, the company has been heavily penalized for massive breaches of user data and is being closely scrutinized for the amount of data collected from users.

… just like Samsung

Meanwhile, consumer electronics giant Samsung hopes to get more connected monitors that do everything on a standalone device. So employees can use software like Microsoft 365, supplement their laptop and desktop screens, and watch streaming entertainment as well. That means adding more screens in the homes of more employees. More screens mean more connections and more risks, say security experts.

They say consumers should be careful about mixing their personal and professional data and devices. Workers may be creating new opportunities for criminals to steal confidential company information, even if it appears to be well protected by security software.

Michael Siegel, director of cybersecurity at MIT Sloan, said it could be as simple as breaking into someone’s smart thermostat or smoke alarm in a person’s home, for example. In that case, all they have to do is raise the temperature in the house or set off the smoke alarm in an attempt to get you to turn off the smoke alarm so they can rob your house.

“The more we are connected to our office, the more exposed we are to the malicious activities of social engineering,” he said. “All these things can make you let your guard down.”

In addition to physically stealing a device – and all of its data – criminals will also have more ways to obtain sensitive corporate data as people increase the number of devices that connect to them, experts say.

Ari Lightman, professor of digital media and marketing at the Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, says, “If there’s a mechanism to exploit, the bad guys will try to do it.”

privacy issues

But workers may not only be increasing their exposure to hackers, but potentially to their employers as well. Adam Wright, a senior analyst at information technology and security firm IDC, said smart home devices like Facebook’s Portal should be considered company-supplied laptops, easily monitored by employers. Facebook employees, for example, were offered free Portal devices after the pandemic began to help with virtual meetings. But devices should be handled with caution, Wright suggested.

“Employers have all the skills to monitor their employees with their devices,” Wright said. “It would be incredibly naive to assume that the same kind of employee monitoring practices used on traditional devices like laptops and smartphones wouldn’t be used on other employer-provided devices like smart monitors and smart speakers.”

Workers who are using their smart home devices for work should do a few things, said Pardis Emami-Naeini, a researcher at the University of Washington’s Security and Privacy Research Laboratory. First, they need to become familiar with the privacy and security of their smart home devices to understand what they might need to do to best protect their data and that of their business. These people should also update the device regularly, if it doesn’t update automatically, to avoid additional security vulnerabilities, just as they would with their smartphones.

“Now that the purpose (of the device) is different, they shouldn’t assume that the normal practices of their daily behavior will work,” Emami-Naeini said. “The purpose is different and the data they share is more confidential.”

Mark Ostrowski, from Check Point, an internet security company, said the responsibility lies not only with the worker, but also with the employer, who must do everything to protect their data and network, even if it is a person’s personal device. be compromised.

“There’s less on what to do to protect or harass 10,000 employees to ensure that digital hygiene itself is okay. It’s more about how you can make sure that when they come into the corporate environment, they don’t get a chance to bring a malicious footprint along with them,” he said.

Janneke van Ooyen, community manager for a gaming company in Barcelona, ​​who recently outfitted his home with eight smart lights, a smart soundbar and an Amazon Echo Dot, said it’s still not safe to use these devices for work purposes. .

“As the data is very sensitive and you don’t know where it is stored – that would be my biggest concern not” to use it, she said. “We work with a lot of licensors, so if something got out, it would be really bad.” / TRANSLATION BY ANNA MARIA DALLE LUCHE.