Solange argues with Mileide and quotes Wesley Safadão

Solange Gomes showed that she returned from the eleventh plot of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), which eliminated Dayane Mello, ready to shake the game. The former Gugu bath had an argument with Mileide Mihaile after recording “Hora do Faro” after complaining about not having won a cash prize in the program, citing the pension she receives from Wesley Safadão, to whom Mileide was married and have a child.

“Oh my God, I’m so desperate for money, my father,” said the influencer, with good humor, as she listened to the girl’s laments. “Oh, ‘desperation,’ yeah. It’s all right for Mileide out there,” Solange needled.

“I don’t have it either, no, Sol, I’m just saying that there’s nothing to do with this big money business. I’m not afraid of disagreeing with you either, I disagree with you. And I’m not sad either. split the money for the boys. She’s never thrilled about anything, awesome. […] I will care if it goes to me or to five”, criticized Mileide.

“But we understand why, right Mileide, because you have a very quiet life, that’s why you don’t care,” replied Solange. “I don’t care because I’m in a game and I won’t be unhappy with the happiness of others, Sol,” said the influencer.

“I’m not unhappy, I just think it’s unfair to do the counting thing and the person earns R$20,000. I thought it was a losing vote, man,” explained the ex-bathtube.

Of course you won’t mind earning R$20,000, I understand you. No, I won’t mind the others winning. You always want to put others on another level to feel inferior, stop that. How do you talk about me, do you know my life? Well tell me

“Of course, there is a lot in the media, Mileide, you are a person who works a lot on the internet, you have a child with a very successful man”, replied Solange

“But you mean that this is synonymous with having a lot of money?”, asked the influencer. “Of having more than a lot of people,” said the ex-bathtub.

“I don’t have that much money you’re putting in. Sol, that’s an ugly thing, I’m a shit**. I’m the pillar of my whole family”, countered Mileide and Solange then fired:

I won’t even discuss this with you, Mileide. […] She also has stability, she has a pension from her father. Everyone cares a lot, don’t come to be the poor thing, no. Do you know how much my daughter’s pension is that I don’t get per month? R$ 2000. I won’t even compare it with yours. Oh, stop, don’t play the poor thing here, no. You’re quiet the whole game. Solange Gomes

“You’re saying what many people say. Poor thing you are doing and doing. Sol, I’ve never in my life put anyone in check here, no. […] I’m not looking to fight everyone like you did, look what you’re doing to me. You went to four gardens, in the four gardens you mentioned my name negatively. […] “, said the influencer.

Solange replied:

Hey, but that’s what I think, Mileide, I’m not fake. I won’t kiss your ass because you have a son with Wesley Naughty, love! Because a lot of people do that here too. Oh yeah, Mileide, you’re sorry, kiss ass, yes, and I’m not kiss ass. Solange Gomes

“My God, that’s absurd. Solange, we got along well all season,” Mileide countered. “You don’t let anyone talk, you just want to scream, that’s absurd what you said,” continued the girl after being interrupted by Solange.

Rico Melquiades, then, entered the friction. “Wait a minute, Solange, R$20,000 nobody is obligated to give to you, no,” he said. “But I thought the way of counting was ugly,” said the ex-bathtub.

“No, I didn’t agree, no, I was voted out”, disagreed the girl. “So, but if the count was enough for you to win, you’d like it, wouldn’t you?” Rico said.

