Sonia Abram at the BBB? Globo uses journalist to cash in on reality show in 2022 · TV News

Globo used an excerpt from A Tarde É Sua, presented by Sonia Abrão on RedeTV!, to get sponsors for Big Brother Brasil 22. The next edition of the program opens next month and is already considered an advertising success. The gossip attraction was used as a good example. of repercussion for the main reality of Brazilian TV.

In the BBB22 commercial package, to which the TV news had access, Sonia Abrão and her troupe appear commenting on the elimination of Karol Conká at BBB21. It was with her that the historic rejection record for the show was broken — and that Sonia’s program also had its best audience this year, with a four-point average in Greater São Paulo.

On the commercial front, Globo used the attraction of RedeTV! as an example of how BBB22 is a program that reverberates on competing websites and even on other television stations. This would be proof that it would be worth paying to have advertising exposure on the reality show.

In fact, you can say that Sonia Abrão knows how to resonate Big Brother. Since the launch of the reality show in Brazil, the presenter has become a kind of bastion of the subject during the period when BBB is on air. It is during this period, of course, that she gets her best numbers.

Because of Sonia Abrão or not, Globo is already smiling from ear to ear with BBB22. The network sold 11 of its 12 sponsorship quotas: 45 days before its debut, next year’s edition has already grossed R$ 601 million.

Globe counting down to BBB22

This is more than what Globo achieved last year, when it had R$ 529 million — a growth of 14.8% in revenue. In addition to the main sponsorships, Globo hopes to increase profit by selling dynamics and shares within the confinement.

These negotiations are carried out separately and defined little by little, but Globo has already sold the share of a special merchandising of Cinema do Líder to Coca-Cola, which became a regular session in the network’s programming as well. The deal was closed for around R$ 20 million.

BBB22 will run from January 17th to April 21st, 2022, with 95 episodes. The main news for the next season is the arrival of Tadeu Schmidt for the presentation of the reality show. The former Fantástico anchor takes the place of Tiago Leifert, who decided to leave Globo.