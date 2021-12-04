Sonia Abrão explains why she doesn’t talk more about ‘A Fazenda 13’

– Continues after the ad –



This Friday (03), Sonia Abram mentioned in ‘A Tarde é Sua’ the reason for not talking more about ‘A Fazenda 13’. The presenter said that she only used the space to give an explanation after being asked several times about the matter.

On the show, she explained. “I can’t stand everyone asking me, ‘you aren’t talking about the ‘Farm’ anymore, ‘why aren’t you talking about the ‘Farm”. I’ve already replied a few times to my Instagram followers and it’s no use, people keep asking. So I’m going to talk here and that’s the end of this subject”, he began.

Sonia then explained why. “I’m not talking about ‘Farm’ and I decided to stop talking about this reality show by Record because it took some directions that I don’t agree with…. She wants to make the public look foolish, which is to appeal to cynicism, to mockery, to transform very serious matters as superficial, and we saw this more than ever in the episode of the jacket and Day with the knife in her hand, that was something serious and they decided to clown around and wanted the public to swallow this kind of thing”, he vented.

She continued. “I’m not a professional to condone something so badly done. The audience for me deserves all the respect in the world. We don’t underestimate the public’s intelligence in any way here… we’re not going to shove something down your throat that isn’t well done and has no real value. So, I can’t agree with that… If we kept talking, we’d be adding fuel to the fire of those who don’t deserve it”, he said.

In the caption of the video posted on her Instagram profile, Sonia closed the matter. “There, i said it! Now enough about this subject, right, guys? Good weekend for everyone! Video: by @redetv)”.

The presenter’s followers were fully supportive. “It’s a shame because I like her to comment, mainly because she’s a good journalist, but I understand her side and I agree,” said one. “Very sure Sonia!! The program lost its way. Everything is done in a forced way to give an audience. It’s time to finish!!” said another. “You’re right, Sonia!! ❤ I stopped watching a long time ago!!”, opined one more.

Check out the video: