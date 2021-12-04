Sonia Abrão releases the dogs in Fátima Bernardes after attack on Globo

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Sonia Abrão releases the dogs in Fátima Bernardes after attack on Globo 7 Views

Sonia Abram
Sonia Abrão tears up the verb against Fátima Bernardes in A Tarde É Sua, after a controversial episode on Globo (Image: Reproduction – RedeTV! – Globo / Editing – RD1)

The program A Tarde É sua, from Sonia Abram, revealed in the last Thursday (2) a traumatic episode within Globo. According to RedeTV!, Fatima Bernardes gave a tantrum backstage at the Meeting.

The situation reached an extreme and a name from the top came in the middle. Live, Sonia Abrão released the dogs on top of Fátima and questioned the supposed stardom of the presenter.

The afternoon presenter questioned the global’s lack of consideration for the morning team. Everything was motivated by another request for a vacation on the part of Fátima. Another period of time off would disrupt Globo’s recording schedule.

“You don’t consider an entire team? It’s not just her that exists in the world. Presenter changes. Don’t you think about your team? Oh, do yourself a favor. We can see this as a stardom”, detonated.

“What is that? This in relation to the company itself too, it is not just with the team. There is a company and if you have an agreement, a work scheme, everything to be fulfilled… Look at how many alternatives the big boss offered and she said: ‘No, no and no’”, reported.

Fátima Bernardes spoke about a controversy at the Meeting: the age difference between her and her boyfriend, federal deputy Túlio Gadêlha (PDT-PE). “I have a relationship with a younger person. It’s very interesting to see what she goes through”, he said.

“Of course, because I’m a well-known person and I have enormous affection from the public, the fans, the fans, I know that’s not what happens to most women. Rebeca is there to show it”, declared.

Check out:

Paulo Carvalho

Paulo Carvalho He has been following the TV world since 2009. Graduated broadcaster and journalist by profession, he has been writing for websites for five years. It’s in the RD1 as a reporter. It can be found on social media at @pcsilvaTV or by email [email protected].

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

George Clooney reveals that he has denied a commercial of 198 million reais; know the reason

For those who can! George Clooney is one of Hollywood’s best-known actors and a face …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved