Sonia Abrão releases the dogs in Fátima Bernardes after attack on Globo

The program A Tarde É sua, from Sonia Abram, revealed in the last Thursday (2) a traumatic episode within Globo. According to RedeTV!, Fatima Bernardes gave a tantrum backstage at the Meeting.

The situation reached an extreme and a name from the top came in the middle. Live, Sonia Abrão released the dogs on top of Fátima and questioned the supposed stardom of the presenter.

The afternoon presenter questioned the global’s lack of consideration for the morning team. Everything was motivated by another request for a vacation on the part of Fátima. Another period of time off would disrupt Globo’s recording schedule.

“You don’t consider an entire team? It’s not just her that exists in the world. Presenter changes. Don’t you think about your team? Oh, do yourself a favor. We can see this as a stardom”, detonated.

“What is that? This in relation to the company itself too, it is not just with the team. There is a company and if you have an agreement, a work scheme, everything to be fulfilled… Look at how many alternatives the big boss offered and she said: ‘No, no and no’”, reported.

Fátima Bernardes spoke about a controversy at the Meeting: the age difference between her and her boyfriend, federal deputy Túlio Gadêlha (PDT-PE). “I have a relationship with a younger person. It’s very interesting to see what she goes through”, he said.

“Of course, because I’m a well-known person and I have enormous affection from the public, the fans, the fans, I know that’s not what happens to most women. Rebeca is there to show it”, declared.

Check out:

Sônia santão critical attitude of Fátima Bernardes in #Meeting. Listen! #Afteryour (🔊 RedeTV!) pic.twitter.com/8RqrbxapsF — RD1 – 13 Years: All about TV and the Famous (@rd1oficial) December 2, 2021

Sonia Abram*** 😅😅😅🤭🤭🤭 — RD1 – 13 Years: All about TV and the Famous (@rd1oficial) December 2, 2021