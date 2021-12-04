South Africa experiences unprecedented high in covid-19 cases – DW – 12/03/2021

Amid uncertainty about how dangerous the omicron variant of the coronavirus is, Michelle Groome, a scientist at the National Institute of Communicable Diseases in South Africa, said the country is facing an unprecedented spike in infections due to the new strain.

The country registered 11,535 cases this Thursday (12/2), most of them in Gauteng province. The number increased by more than 300% compared to what was registered a week ago, when scientists alerted the World Health Organization (WHO) about the new variant.

South Africa’s Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday that the country is entering a fourth wave of covid-19. Seven of South Africa’s nine provinces have reported cases of the variant, but for the time being the situation in hospitals is under control, according to Phaahla.

“This variant is in fact highly transmissible, even among people who have already been vaccinated,” he said. Only about 42% of adults have received at least one dose of vaccine in the country. Considering the total population, the rate is around 24%.

“Preliminary data suggest that omicrons are more transmissible and have some evasion by the immune system,” said Groome, more cautiously.

The expert said the virus is spreading faster than ever in Gauteng province, where Johannesburg and the capital Pretoria are located.

Although patients are generally experiencing mild symptoms, Groome warned that severe cases would only be expected over the next two weeks.

South African scientists said on Friday that reinfections are three times more likely with omicron than they were with the delta and beta variants.

Hospitalized children discharge

Also on Friday, doctors in South Africa said hospitalizations among young children had risen since the discovery of the omicron.

The first outbreaks of omicron cases in the country focused on university students. The cases quickly spread among young people, who appear to have passed the variant on to older people.

But scientists and health officials said they saw more hospitalizations in children under the age of five, as well as more positive tests for covid-19 among children aged 10 to 14 years.

“We saw a sharp rise among all age groups, particularly among those under five,” said Wassila Jassat, from the National Institute of Communicable Diseases, referring to hospitalizations. “The incidence among those under the age of five is currently the second highest, behind only those over 60.”

One of the reasons given by experts is that children under the age of 12 are still not being vaccinated in South Africa. Doctors have reported cases where both children and parents who tested positive were not vaccinated.

the omicron variant

First detected in samples collected in South Africa and neighboring Botswana in the first half of November and reported to WHO on the 24th, omicron has been classified as a “concern variant” by the UN agency.

Because it contains 32 mutations in the so-called spike protein, it is feared that the new strain could be more contagious and circumvent the protection of vaccines. But there is still not enough data to confirm this, nor whether the variant causes more severe cases of covid-19. The delta variant, currently dominant in the world, contains eight mutations in the spike protein.

Omicron has already been detected in more than 20 countries, including the United States and several in Europe. For now, Brazil is the only Latin American country with detected presence of the new variant, with five confirmed cases, three in São Paulo and two in Brasília.

WHO says vaccination and no travel restrictions is key

On Friday, WHO urged countries to strengthen their health systems and expand vaccination against covid-19 to curb the spread of the omicron variant, and said travel restrictions can save time, but they shouldn’t be the only one measure.

Despite closing its borders to southern African states due to omicron – as well as several other countries, including Brazil – Australia has become the latest country to report community transmission of the new variant.

“Border controls can buy time, but every country and every community must prepare for discharges,” said Takeshi Kasai, WHO director for the Western Pacific.

The South African health minister expressed “indignation and disappointment” at countries that have imposed travel restrictions, calling it a “destructive path” that undermines international cooperation and solidarity.

Despite indications that the variant is highly transmissible, the WHO stated that the information available to date suggests that the measures being adopted against other variants should also be effective against omicron.

Kasai called for countries to fully vaccinate vulnerable groups and continue to adopt preventive measures such as wearing masks and social distancing.

lf/ek (Reuters, AFP, ots)