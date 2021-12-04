Soybeans and derivatives soar this Friday and accumulate good gains in the week with…

The soy complex market is ending the week with an eye on the weather conditions in South America, especially Argentina, and adding an important risk premium to prices. On the Chicago Board of Trade, after rising more than 5% in the last month, increases in the first days of December between bran futures exceed 2%. Only on the trading session this Friday (3) on the CBOT, the derivative rose almost 3% and the oil, almost 2%.

“Whether it’s going to rain or not, nobody knows, but the uncertainty about the precipitations added to the extremely high temperatures is enough to promote expressive highs”, explains the risk manager of Hedge Point Global Markets, Victor Martins.

The heat is intense in Argentina and considerably increases evapotranspiration in soybean fields, which can compromise their productivity. The central provinces suffer most from very high temperatures and low levels of soil moisture.

The Buenos Aires Cereals Exchange Weekly Climate Report shows that much of the country should register an even stronger rise in temperatures in the coming days and that forecasts still signal the passage of a front that could lead to moderate rains in part of the producing regions , such as areas in the Pampa, western Chaco, while other areas are expected to receive only limited volumes.

The map below, from the stock exchange report, shows that temperatures in some production regions could reach something between 35ºC and 40ºC.

Map: Agroclimatic Perspectives / Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

Next, the map shows – for the period from December 2 to 8 – very spotty rains, without regularity and with limited volumes, which further aggravates the scenario of intense heat.

Map: Agroclimatic Perspectives / Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

For the 9th to 15th day intervals, forecasts indicate more days of scarce rainfall in most agricultural areas, a late drop in temperatures. “There is no significant precipitation on the radar for the next 15 to 20 days”, emphasizes the director of Pátria Agronegócios, Matheus Pereira.

Map: Agroclimatic Perspectives / Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

Map: Agroclimatic Perspectives / Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

Thus, although November ended with a positive water balance for some production regions in Argentina, excessive heat could neutralize these conditions and aggravate concerns among local producers. Thus, in a second year of La Niña, attention is redoubled.

“The lack of humidity and below average rainfall, even with punctual recoveries, will be conditions with which we will have to live at least until after the first half of January 2022”, brings an article from the local portal Revista Chacra.

IN BRAZIL

For Brazil, the most serious concerns are about the southern region, especially Rio Grande do Sul. The state has already registered losses of up to, according to some private consultants, 20% of the summer corn crop due to lack of rain . And forecasts continue to show that the next few days should also be hot and dry.

As explained by the meteorologist from INMET (National Institute of Meteorology), Francisco de Assis Diniz, in an interview with Notícias Agrícolas, the rapid rains that may appear in the eastern range of the south of the country, starting on Sunday night (4), are insufficient to resolve issues of lack of humidity, which could aggravate the situation in the state of Rio Grande do Sul.

In addition to Rio Grande do Sul, more areas are of concern, including records of replanting, such as Paraná. The November IDR-Paraná agrometeorological bulletin shows drier weather in most of the state, with some areas recording accumulated rainfall of less than 50 mm.

“In practically the entire state, rainfall was below the historical average, especially in the west of Paraná. In Guaíra, for example, the historical average is 196.6 mm and it only rained 32.6 mm, being 164 mm lower than expected for the month of November. On average for all regions, in November it rains 152 mm in Paraná (historical average) and in November of this year it rained only 69 mm.

Map: IDR-Paraná

IMPACTS ON CHICAGO

With concerns intensifying, the reaction of soybean and its derivatives prices on the Chicago Board of Trade is instantaneous. In Friday’s trading session alone, the hikes between grain futures were 20.50 to 23 points in the most traded positions. January/22 returned to US$ 12.67 and May/22, a reference for the Brazilian crop, at US$ 12.78 per bushel.

“The market came in the wake of derivatives and the climate in South America,” stated the director at Pátria. Thus, in the week, the accumulated highs pass 1% in both contracts.

Prices have been recovering, supported mainly by the weather adversities observed and unfavorable forecasts, the lows promoted by the interference of the financial, which felt the impact of the news on the omicron variant of the coronavirus.