Spider-Man 3 is the longest-running Stubborn movie on the MCU; see duration

Spider-Man: No Return Home will be the character’s longest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) until today. According to the Collider, who claims to have ascertained the length of the feature from various sources, the new adventure of Teioso de Tom Holland will be 150 minutes (or 2:30 am), including credits.

This puts the movie ahead of Spider-Man: Back Home (2017), which was 133 minutes long, and Spider-Man: Away from Home, which totaled 129 minutes of projection. Still, the Webhead movie is seven minutes shorter than eternal, latest release of Marvel Studios on the big screen, which recorded 157 minutes of duration.

Spider-Man: No Return Home will feature the return of several former stars of the franchise: from Jamie Foxx, from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, again as the villain Electro; to Alfred Molina, from Spider-Man 2, as Doctor Octopus.

The premiere of the feature is scheduled for December 16th in Brazilian cinemas.

