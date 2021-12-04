Sport and Fla are tied in a duel ‘to meet the table’ at the Brazilian Nationals – 12/03/2021

Sport and Flamengo faced each other tonight (3), at Arena Pernambuco, with no pretensions in the Brazilian Championship. And in the duel to “fulfill the schedule”, the teams were tied 1-1, with a goal by Michael and Gustavo Oliveira.

With the victory, the Lion went to 34 points, but remains in the penultimate place and with no chances of escaping relegation. Flamengo, who entered the field with assured second place, now has 71 points — Atlético-MG, which beat Bahia yesterday (2), has 81 and was crowned champion in advance.

Sport returns to the field on Monday, against Chapecoense, at Arena Condá. On the same day, Flamengo receives Santos, at Maracanã.

Michael, after two good wasted chances, opened the scoring almost at the end of the first half, after a cross from Pedro. Gustavo left everything the same in the first minutes of the second half, taking advantage of Matheuzinho’s foolishness.

Follow Flamengo’s Live

Pedro returns to the title holder

Forward Pedro started for the first time since he recovered from surgery on his right knee. He was used in the last matches, including the Libertadores final, against Palmeiras, but leaving the bench.

The player should gain more minutes in this final stretch of the Brazilian Nationals and is getting ready to return to the dispute for a spot on the team next season. He, even in individual play, managed to assist Michael to open the score. At the celebration, he made a face of few friends, while the rest of the group celebrated with the 19 shirt.

Who did well – Hugo

Goalkeeper Hugo, who is looking to regain space in the squad, made two great saves and became an important player for Flamengo not to leave the field with a defeat.

Who was wrong – Matheuzinho

Matheuzinho failed in the move that generated Sport’s goal. When trying to head back, he sent the ball without force and Gustavo took advantage.

Sport performance

Sport seemed to have changed a little the 4-1-4-1 scheme that had been used more recently by coach Gustavo Florentín. With Mikael as a reference, the team tried to make quick transactions, but bumped into their own mistakes, both in the spaces between sectors and in passing errors. Even so, he found space and gave the red-black defender some work.

Flemish acting

With many embezzlements and a heavily modified team, Flamengo kept the starting defense team, with Rodrigo Caio and David Luiz, and Bruno Henrique. Maurício Souza, interim, kept the usual structure, but with a lot of movement in the offensive sector, with Bruno Henrique, Vitinho and Michael taking turns behind the line of three attackers. The left side, however, was much more explored in the search for the goal.

game timeline

The game started off busy and light, as the teams only met the schedule. Even in the first minutes, opportunities were created for both sides and almost with great goals. First, Michael missed a great chance, with an empty goal, after a cross from Vitinho.

Sport’s answer came with Hernanes, who finished with a volley and forced Hugo to make a beautiful save. Pedro, from Fla, tried to cover, but Maílson returned in time.

Is it pretty, Michael?

Michael once again lost another good opportunity, when he caught a kick rebound from Bruno Henrique, but sent it out.

open score

After the electrifying start, however, the confrontation slowed down a bit, with the transitions slower. When the initial stage was coming to an end, Pedro made a good individual play and crossed. The ball passed through the area and, behind the defense, Michael appeared to swing the net.

Pedro still had a chance to make the second, but Mailson saved almost on the line.

tie early

Flamengo returned more inattentive for the second half. Right at the beginning, defender David Luiz made a hole that almost didn’t generate a more dangerous move. Then Matheuzinho backtracked wrongly and Gustavo Oliveira left everything the same

Penalty… or not

Shortly after the Sport draw, the team from Gávea went to the attack and Michael fell in the area in a bid with Hernanes. Vuaden pointed a penalty, but, after analysis by the VAR, he changed the decision.

Hugo again

The game became more “open” again, with teams finding spaces, but with less organization and creating less too. However, in one of Sport’s attacks, Hugo made a great save after a cross from the right and Mikael’s header at close range.

David Luiz saves

In the final stretch of the duel, defender David Luiz saved Flamengo in a move in which goalkeeper Hugo was already “sold”. Sander went to the end line and crossed back. Zé Welison received it in the area and, with the empty goal, hit the first time, but the shirt 23 took it away.

In the end, the two teams still implemented a race in search of victory, but without success. Pedro still had a chance at the last minute, but he sent it out.

DATASHEET

SPORT 1 X 1 FLAMENGO

Competition: Brazilian championship

Local: Arena Pernambuco, in São Lourenço da Mata (PE)

Day: December 3, 2021, Friday

Schedule: 20h (Brasilia time)

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi (RS) and José Eduardo Calza (RS)

VAR: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

yellow cards: Hernanes, Paulinho Moccelin (SPT); Renê, Pedro, Bruno Viana (FLA)

Red card:-

goals: Michael, from Flamengo, at 39’/1ºT; Gustavo Oliveira, from Sport, at 5’/2ºT

sport: Mailson, Ewerthon (Hayner), Rafael Thyere, Sabino and Sander; José Welison, Marcão Silva, Everton Felipe (Ronaldo Henrique) and Hernanes (Paulinho Moccelin); Gustavo Oliveira (Tréllez) and Mikael. Technician: Gustavo Florentín

Flamengo: Hugo Souza, Matheuzinho (Rodinei), Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Renê (Ramon); Thiago Maia (Bruno Viana), Diego (João Gomes) and Vitinho (Kenedy); Michael, Bruno Henrique and Pedro. Technician: Maurício Souza (interim)