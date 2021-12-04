Sporting wins Benfica with a show by Matheus Nunes and follows behind the leader Porto

Sporting makes 3-1 at Benfica in the middle of Estádio da Luz and ‘shares’ the Portuguese lead with Porto

After six years, the sporting returned to win the Benfica at Estádio da Luz, in a match that took place this Friday (3) for the 13th round of the Portuguese Championship. The triumph leaves the Lions tied with leader Porto and distances Jorge Jesus’ team from the top.

The Lions were better during a good part of the initial stage and, after 7 minutes, opened the scoring with a beautiful goal from Sarabia, who took advantage of Porro’s cross and kicked the ball from first to make it 1-0.

At a disadvantage, the Encarnados even tried to react, but they lacked aim to balance the nets. Sporting, in turn, hit the post with Porro and even expanded with Paulinho, but the goal was disallowed by the VAR for offside.

On the way back from half-time, the team commanded by Jorge Jesus pressed for a draw and Núñez just didn’t score with a header, as he stopped at the bar at 14. João Mario also had the chance, but goalkeeper Adan defended. Afterwards, in a swift counterattack pulled by Matheus Nunes, Paulinho made the second of the visiting team, at 17. Afterwards, it was Rafa Silva’s turn to also hit the post.

Until at 23, Matheus Nunes, in another counterattack, took the goalkeeper and sent it to the back of the net to expand. Benfica even decreased with Darwin Núñez, at 37, but the goal was disallowed after the referee consulted the VAR.

The goal of honor for the Encarnados came with Pizzi already in stoppage time.

Championship status

With the result, Sporting reaches 35 points and draws with the leader Porto, but takes the worst in the tie-breaking criteria. Benfica, with 31, is a little more distant from their rivals and remains in third place, with 31.

The guy: Matheus Nunes

The Brazilian was the name of the game! He pulled the counterattack, served Paulinho in Sporting’s second goal and scored the third for the Lions.

upcoming games

The two teams return to the field midweek for the Champions League. Already classified for the eighth, Sporting faces the Ajax on Tuesday (7), at 5 pm (GMT), in Amsterdam. Benfica receives the Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday (8) at the same time.

On Sunday (12), the Incarnates face the Famalicão, at 15:00 (GMT), by Portuguese, with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+. The Lions play on Saturday (11) against the Good view, at 5:30 pm (from Brasília).

Datasheet

Benfica 1 x 3 Sporting

GOALS: Sarabia (8′ from the 1st T), Paulinho (17′ from the 2nd), Matheus Nunes (23′ from the 2nd T), Pizzi (50′ from the 2nd T)

BENFICA: Vlachodimos; Almeida (Taarabt), Otamendi, Vertonghen; Lazaro (Yaremchuk), Weigl (Gilberto), Mario, Grimaldo; Rafa Silva, Núnez (Gonçalo Ramos), Everton Cebolinha (Pizzi). Technician: Jorge Jesus

SPORTING: Adan; Inacio, Neto, Feddal (Esgaio); Porro, Matheus Nunes, Ugarte (Nuno Santos), Reis; Gonçalves (Daniel Bragança), Paulinho, Sarabia (Tomás). Technician: Ruben Amorim