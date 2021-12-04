Steelmakers reject criticism of steel prices and blame rising commodity prices

Imports grew 97% in 2021, while domestic sales in the sector are expected to rise by 17%

pixabay Significant increase in steel generated great controversy and sectors even proposed to the federal government to remove the import tax



THE steel industry expects to increase its production next year by 2.2% with 36.8 million tonnes. O Brazil Steel Institute revised its expectations for 2021 with growth of 14.7%. The expressive high of the steel generated great controversy throughout the year. The construction industry and other sectors even proposed the federal government removal of the import tax to lower the value of the product. But the sector guarantees that it met the Brazilian demand and justifies the increase due to the global inflation that affects raw materials. The executive president of Instituto Aço Brasil, Marco Polo, rejects criticism of prices in Brazil. “Since 2020 it’s been the following: ‘Guys, the price of steel, in fact, has risen and risen a lot’. It went up and we do not accept this placement that they tried to attribute to the sector, price speculation. No. It went up because we were pressured by the boom in commodities“, he pointed out, stating that the pressure on prices ended because the increase in commodities “has been exhausted”. In the price code, the imports grew 97% in 2021, with 3.86 million tons. already the sales domestic products should reach a high of 17%, with 22 million tons.

*With information from the reporter Marcelo Mattos