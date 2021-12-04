STF: Moraes opens inquiry against Bolsonaro for linking vaccine to AIDS

Minister stated that the president’s conduct uses the modus operandi of schemes for mass dissemination of false news on social media

José Dias/PR Moraes ordered the opening of an inquiry against Bolsonaro



the minister of Federal Court of Justice (STF) Alexandre de Moraes determined on Friday, 3, the opening of an inquiry against the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) by lines in which he associated vaccines against Covid-19 to the risk of developing AIDS. The president made the statement in a live on October 22, in which he said that reports from the UK suggested that people who got the vaccine could develop AIDS “much faster than anticipated”, which is not true. At the time, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter took down the video of the president.

Moraes’ decision responds to a request from the CPI of Covid-19. “There is no doubt that the conduct reported by the President of the Republic, in the sense of spreading fraudulent news about vaccination against Covid-19, uses the modus operandi of mass dissemination schemes on social networks, proving to be essential the adoption of measures to clarify the investigated facts, especially in light of the existence of a criminal organization – identified in Inquérito 4,781/DF and Inquérito 4,874/DF”, said the minister, citing the process known as the fake news inquiry.

In the dispatch, Moraes also criticized the decision of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) to open a preliminary and internal investigation into the case. He stated that the measure is not enough. “In order for judicial supervision to take place in an effective and comprehensive way – including in relation to future filing and the incidence of article 18 of the CPP – it is essential that documents be informed and presented within the scope of the procedure under consideration here, indicating in what circumstances the investigations are being carried out, with the indication of preliminary investigations and eventual steps that have already been and will be carried out. Only in this way is it possible to have a comprehensive and updated notion of the direction of this phase of criminal prosecution”, he declared.