Sthe cries live when complaining about Rico Melquiades

In the late afternoon of Friday, the inmates of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) participated in the recording of the program “Hora do Faro”, which will be shown next Sunday, and had the participation of Dayane Mello, the eleventh deleted from the program. The recording was not shown on pay-per-view, which made some fans angry.

In one of the dynamics, Sthe Matos burst into tears when talking about Rico Melquiades, the farmer of the week: “What I break the most in life is that I believe a lot in people and that’s what kills me (… ) When the person talks to me, apologizes, I think everything is fine and I can believe it and I end up being disappointed”, began the influencer.

He [Rico] he was one of those people, who made me very bad, he was the person who made me feel bad the most in here. His presence makes me feel bad, the things he says make me feel bad. I think he’s very unnecessary in a lot of things, in a lot of words. Sthe Matos