Sthefane Matos says Rico Melquiades’ presence makes her feel bad

During the Faro time, Sthefane Matos moved to tears when speaking about her relationship with Rich Melquiades in The Farm 13 after the comedian says that tiktoker “looks brilliant, but it’s just a deception.”

“What I get most upset about in my life is that I believe in people a lot and that’s what kills me. So, when the person apologizes to me, when they talk to me, when they treat me in a proper way, I think it’s okay, that I can believe it and then I always end up being disappointed”, started the digital influencer.

“He [Rico] he was one of those people that made me very bad, he was the person that made me feel bad the most in here. His presence makes me feel bad, the things he says make me feel bad, he is very unnecessary in many things, many words”, vented the Bahian woman.

“I’m crying here, because I’ve never been away from my son for so long and it’s making me sick to be away from him. People in here lose their sensitivity and he [Rico] tell me so many things that only makes me [mal]”, completed the mother of Apollo.

The Farmer then defended himself: “Everyone here really misses out there, there’s a family, everyone’s emotionally shaken, I’m not saying she’s not, but if she didn’t want to hear the truth related to the game, she didn’t have the attitudes that I see here. Everything I judge her is about the game. If she is not prepared to listen, she would not accept the invitation to come to The Farm”.

