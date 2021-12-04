stocks soar after record sales record; see the value

Last Friday (03), Méliuz’s papers soared. In short, the shares rose more than 20%, with the maximum price of the day at R$3.28. The valuation was so great that the shares went into auction, after reaching the maximum allowed fluctuation. All of this happened, because last Thursday night (02), the company announced that it had set a record for the gross value of goods (GMV) in November. There were BRL 923 million, which represents an increase of 87% compared to 2020. In addition, it is the highest value for a single month.

You’ll likely like it too:

Méliuz’s new credit card already has more than 200 thousand subscribers on the waiting list

Méliuz is giving 20% ​​cashback on purchases on Amazon’s Cyber ​​Monday

Méliuz: stocks soar after record sales record

In short, Méliuz’s final result is due to the balance of the Festival das Blacks, which took place in November, and which generated two more records: 82% growth in new buyers, and 70% increase in total buyers, in compared to the same period in 2020.

Last Thursday (02), Méliuz ended the day with a low of 1.51%, traded at R$ 2.61. On Friday (03), the share opened the double trading session of the second highest daily increase in the index. BTG said in a report that in 2020, November represented 52% of all Q4 GMV for Méliuz. When considering the bank’s estimate of R$1.5 billion for the 4th quarter of 2021, the proportion would reach 63% in 2021.

According to analysts Eduardo Rosman, Ricardo Buchpiguel and Thiago Paura:

“Assuming our fourth quarter estimates are correct, the implied GMV growth for October/December would be 18% year-on-year, which seems low given the company’s strong track record. Overall, we see some upside risk in our Q4 GMV number, although it shouldn’t be much higher than what we’re modeling.”

Finally, BTG assesses that, in 2021, the company has become much more capitalized, pulled the trigger on several mergers and acquisitions, and is more “powerful” than it was during the IPO. Thus, the bank reaffirmed its purchase recommendation for Méliuz shares, with a target price of R$ 6 in one year.

Anyway, do you want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. So, you’ll follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom / shutterstock.com