Successful thief, Barbara uses jewelry to buy silence from Janine. TV News

Barbara (Alinne Moraes) will try to “buy” Janine (Indira Nascimento) in Um Lugar ao Sol. But the short story will have become famous after being entered in a literary competition, and the little patricia will find herself cornered and embarrassed to clear up the misunderstanding in the soap opera at nine on Globo.

Reporters will look for the Redentor heiress and even a book publisher will want to hire her. To shut up the receptionist, first the preppy will offer a very valuable jewel.

For those who aren’t aware, Barbara met Janine in a writing course. The girl decided to tell the drama that the woman Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) lived after her baby died in childbirth. The text moved the faker and even made the couple experience the most romantic moments they’ve had so far in the serial.

The humble student in the writing course will turn against Barbara in the chapter set to air on December 15th . The character of Cauã Reymond will have entered the story he believes to be authored by his wife in a literary competition.

The act will be the beginning of Barbara’s downfall. Janine will discover she was stolen by Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​and will find her former friend’s address to demand that she undo the lie she created. Unfortunately, Barbara will be at home with Christian when the receptionist arrives.

Will Barbara be unmasked?

The spoiled one will try to hide her crime from her husband, but Janice will be furious at being passed over. Desperate, the character played by Alinne Moraes will ask her colleague to lower her voice and forget about plagiarism. In exchange for the silence, Barbará will offer Janine a ring given to him by the usurper, a valuable jewel. It will not stop there.

The days will pass, and Janine will agree to remain silent only for a while, as the preppy will promise to clear up the misunderstanding. But the literary contest will point Barbara as a newcomer. Reporters will come to her for interviews.

The Redentor heiress will be invited by a publisher to write a book of short stories. With no talent, she will go back to talking to Janine and ask her to help her keep the lie.

Afraid of disappointing her entire family, Nicole’s sister (Ana Baird) will still offer a good amount for the student to write the work anonymously. The character, however, will be outraged by the rich girl’s proposal and will open the game with Antonia (Betty Gofman) about her moneyed student’s farce.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

Find out all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#83 – TV News Award: Best of the Year in Soap Operas!” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: