Survivor of Chape tragedy, Neto visits plane crash site | Chapecoense

In the week in which the Chapecoense air tragedy turned five years old, former defender Neto visited Cerro Gordo, in the locality of La Unión, Colombia, where the plane crashed on November 29, 2016. In the accident, 71 people died. between crew, players, coaching staff, journalists and guests.

He also helped plant 71 trees in honor of the victims.

– I needed to come back here after five years. I have many memories of my companions – he told the RCN News Channel.

1 of 2 Grandson visiting the site of the Chapecoense accident in Colombia — Photo: JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP Grandson visiting Chapecoense’s accident site in Colombia — Photo: JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP

+ Timeline shows family struggle after accident

The trip to Medellín had a reason: the announcement of the film based on Neto’s story. The film will be called “The Last Survivor” and is by Colombian filmmaker Gustavo Nieto Roa.

This is the second time he has visited the site after the accident. In the first, in 2017, he was accompanied by Alan Ruschel, Jakson Follmann and Rafael Henzel, the other three Brazilians who survived the fall. The journey of an hour and a half, followed by a winding path through dense forest to the place where they were found, made the quartet value even more the fact of being alive.

+ Daughters name the star after their father, victim of tragedy

Neto was the last of six survivors rescued at dawn on 29 November. After surgeries in Colombia and a long period of recovery in Brazil, he tried to return to the pitch, but was unsuccessful and announced his retirement in December 2019.