Suspected in bus robbery that killed elderly woman in São Gonçalo is found | Rio de Janeiro



The suspect was taken by the agents to the specialist – Reginaldo Pimenta/O Dia Agency

Posted 03/12/2021 13:58 | Updated 12/3/2021 2:12 PM

Rio – Agents from the Homicide Precinct of Niterói, São Gonçalo and Itaboraí (DHNSGI) found, in the early afternoon of Friday (3), one of the suspects of having robbed the 6146 bus, from Viação Amparo, which runs the Itaipuaçu x Castelo route, at dawn today, at the height of Engenho do Roçado, near the Rio do Ouro neighborhood, in São Gonçalo, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio.

The criminals exchanged shots with Lieutenant Sérgio Augusto, 54, assigned to the 2nd BPM (Botafogo), who was in the collective and, in the confrontation, the elderly Elvira Ferreira Matos, 61, was shot in the chest and was rescued , but did not resist the wounds. The robbers managed to escape taking the victims’ belongings. The passenger Eduardo Alves de Moura, 33 years old, suffered a leg injury and his health is considered stable, according to the direction of the Alberto Torres State Hospital.

The military police officer was shot in the belly and was discharged from the same health unit, in Colubandê, at around 8:40 am. He was taken from the scene in a Military Police vehicle to testify at the specialist. The soldier left the police station around 12:40 pm and appeared to be still in pain due to the wound. At least 35 people were inside the collective at the time of the robbery. Passengers and driver were referred to DHNSGI to be heard.

The collective was also taken to the police station for inspection. The vehicle had one of the windows completely destroyed due to the confrontation, was hit with shots on the windshield, in the rear and there are marks of the shots on the seats. The criminal action was registered, as the bus has a GPS monitoring system and cameras. The images will be delivered to the Homicide Police.