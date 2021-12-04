Suspended, Douglas Costa travels with the Grêmio group to São Paulo; see the related | Guild

O forward Douglas Costa will be with the Grêmio squad in São Paulo for the game with Corinthians. Suspended, the Grêmio shirt 10 is absent for the duel at 16:00 this Sunday, at NeoQuímica Arena. The changes among those listed are the return of Vanderson and Cortez and the departure of Elias.

The shirt 10 had a conversation with the board about the yellow card received in the victory over São Paulo, anticipated any manifestation by the directors and asked to accompany the delegation. He will be with his teammates for the decisive game.

The suspension was due to an avoidable bid. Douglas Costa left the middle of the field after being substituted in the second half of the victory over São Paulo and ended up being punished by the referee, which took him out of the game against Corinthians. The Tricolor needs to win to stay alive in the fight to stay in Serie A.

After the match, the striker still cursed Grêmio fans on social networks for the criticism he received for the suspension in the final stretch of the Brasileirão.

With Douglas Costa, there will be 25 players in São Paulo, although he cannot play. Vanderson and Cortez are linked again after suspension and are part of the group normally. Striker Elias is the one who leaves the list in comparison with last Thursday’s match.

