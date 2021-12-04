Sylvinho vetoes leaving Mantuan for 2022 after attempted loan

Even without having received many opportunities at Corinthians throughout the 2021 season, Mantuan should remain at the club for 2022. The athlete, who had his agents in CT trying to get a loan, saw Sylvinho bar his departure.

Mantuan took the field for the club this season in just two occasions, when he faced Sport and São Paulo. He lives a moment back from injury after knee ligament surgery and, even though he has fully recovered, he has been gradually receiving attention from the technical committee and opportunities.

With an eye on the 2022 season, then, the athlete’s representatives were at the Timão Training Center to try for a loan during the state. The attacking midfielder’s departure was promptly vetoed by the coach. The information is from the GloboEsporte.com.

Also according to the portal, the coach sees Mantuan as one of the club’s greatest jewels and intends to count and give him more opportunities throughout the year, as he will have to rotate his squad in the dispute of the four competitions he has (Paulista, Brazilian Cup, Brazil Cup and Libertadores).

Furthermore, the care with the young man’s gradual return to the field, to avoid further injury, meant that Mantuan was not “lent” to the Under-23 team even with little opportunity in the first team. The athlete, it is worth remembering, usually acts open on the left, where he now has competition from Róger Guedes and Willian, or centralized as a sort of “false 9”, a scheme that has not worked out very well with Sylvinho’s team.

