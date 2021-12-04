Take-Two enters into trademark dispute against It Takes Two

THE Take-Two Interactive, publisher of Rockstar and 2K, recently filed a trademark ownership claim against It Takes Two, acclaimed co-op game running at TGA 2021.

According to information from Eurogamer, the legal dispute began at the end of March this year and asks that the hazelight don’t protect the name—that is, give up ownership of the brand.

A document on the website of USPTO, the US Patent and Trademark Office, indicates that the developer withdrew from patenting the name as its property after Rockstar’s claim. But the case apparently remains without a conclusion.

In a statement to the website, a Hazelight spokesperson stated that they “cannot comment on ongoing disputes” but that the team is “hopeful that it will be resolved”.

It remains to be seen if there are plans to change the game’s title in the future.

“It Takes Two” is just one of several recent Take-Two trademark and copyright claims. According to TechSpot, the company has also issued orders that oppose brands that include or are close to the names of its studios and franchises, such as “rockstar”, “2K”, “bully”, “social club”, “mafia” and ” civilization”.