Take-Two wants the end of the title “It Takes Two” in the Hazelight game

It Takes Two was released in March of that year and earned its deserved merit as a very fun coop game, in addition to taking the award for best multiplayer game at the Golden Joystick Awards and being nominated for a GOTY, among other categories, at The Game Awards, which takes place the week that he comes. Now the Take-Two Interactive, owner of Rockstar, requires removing the name “It Takes Two” from the game’s title, in a nutshell, because it resembles its name.

We could even say that the game’s success caught the attention of giant T2 and so she decided to end the joy of Hazelight. But the case only came to light now and Take-Two filed the order before the game’s release. So EA, which sponsored the game, which is part of the EA Originals program, already knew and still released the game under the name. Hazelight has already given up on the trademark with the name It Takes Two, as shown on the website of the agency responsible for patents in the US.

There is no statement from EA so far, as it may have “time” to fight T2, but the Hazelight studio told Eurogamer it “cannot comment on ongoing lawsuits” and “hope it will be resolved”. The process does not prohibit the studio from continuing to use the name, but it does cause it to lose any security related to the brand if the studio does not give it up.

Take-Two, not satisfied, is also “looking” for names like “rockstar”, “mafia”, “bully” and “civilization” in other works or establishments. Attorney Richard Hoeg, an expert on gaming industry causes, has shown on his YouTube channel that Take-Two is being “very, very aggressive” in searches for used names. In the video, you can see that even a restaurant was notified. The company has already judicially notified other 25 brands in the last three months.



Between the announcement of It Takes Two, and the court notice by Take-Two Interactive, it took nine months. The decision not to change the name is even comprehensive, as it would involve redoing all the marketing and that costs time and money. The game is a hit, selling more than three million copies through October, according to Hazelight itself, and is now available on Xbox Game Pass as well.

Via: VGC Source: Eurogamer