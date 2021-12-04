Tata Werneck calls for an end to attacks on Fiuk after climate change in ‘Lady Night’ – Zoeira

Tata Werneck he used Twitter this Friday night to ask his fans to stop attacking Fiuk. The singer would have been annoyed with the presenter and generated a climate during his participation in the program “Lady Night”, by Multishow.

Read too

Although the program only aired on Thursday (2), the controversy had been going on backstage since August, when the interview was recorded.

“Friends, don’t attack Fiuk, no. He sent a super cute message thanking him and I’m also very grateful to him for going. It’s okay. Wow, I even thought you were going to ship the couple,” wrote Tatá.

Fiuk manifests

Earlier, on his Instagram profile, Fábio Júnior’s son hinted that he was suffering virtual attacks, in a photo posted at the gym with a hint.

“Let’s work out to cool your head and calm your heart… It’s very sad to see this gratuitous hatred and the desire to believe in what is appropriate,” he said.

Subtitle: Fiuk hinted that he was undergoing cyber attacks Photograph: Play Instagram

Internet users questioned the singer’s behavior during his participation in the program. Visibly uncomfortable with Tatá Werneck’s questions, he avoided talking about his personal life and needled the talk show host: “you said it was going to be funny”.

When asked about the newly assumed relationship with Thaisa Carvalho, Fiuk backed off. Then, the comedian wanted to know more about the mood of flirts between him and Juliette at the beginning of BBB 21.

It was at this time that Fiuk said he had “persecution mania”. In a joking tone, Tatá added: “Weighed the weather, huh? Out of nowhere.” The presenter’s comment was retorted by him. “Oh, you said that it would be funny, that you wouldn’t make fun of me”.

Tatá tried to get around the situation and asked again about the current relationship. “Calm down… This Juliette thing, right, because even later you took a break… I know you’re dating now, aren’t you?”

The son of Fábio Júnior justified why he doesn’t talk about his personal life. “I have a hard time. I know I’m public, my life is public. But I have a hard time,” Fiuk continued.

backstage of the recording

The climão pie between Tatá and Fiuk had already been anticipated by one of the participants of the virtual audience who attended the recording of the program in August.

“There was a climate. Tatá couldn’t say anything he was like: ‘Oh, hey, Tatá, I thought it was going to be fun here, but I don’t like him talking about it’, about him being a chimney with legs”, revealed the internet user.

However, the comedian went to social media and downplayed the situation, claiming that Fiuk is a “beautiful, sensitive, intelligent and talented man. It’s okay. In the pandemic, no one is in their best emotional state.”