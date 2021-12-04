Tatá Werneck, Gil and other famous people celebrate Juliette’s birthday

The BBB 21 champion turns 32 today and the date is being celebrated by several artists and friends of the singer. On social networks, stars such as Anitta, Tatá Werneck, Gil do Vigor, Luiza Sonza, Angélica, Eliana, Rodolfo and others, registered their affection for the artist.

“Today is her day. Congratulations my love! I love you so much and I wish you all the health and happiness in this world! Enjoy your day! Vigora e La belle Gil&Juh”, published fellow intern, Gil do Vigor, on his social networks, with the song La belle de Jour, which became a sort of soundtrack for the two at the BBB. Anitta, on the other hand, used her stories on Instagram to declare herself to her friend: “I love you. Happy birthday, my beautiful sister”, she posted.

The presenter Tatá Werneck, who had the participation of the birthday girl in her program a few weeks ago, also paid tribute to the singer on social networks. Tata wished for “health, love and peace” and joked with the millionaire saying that “I don’t know if you’ll have where to save money”.

Eliana, Angélica, Luiza Sonza and their friend Rodolfo also dedicated posts in honor of Juliette, all wishing, above all, health, peace and much more success. Friend and influencer Thaynara OG used her Instagram to wish: “an amazing day and may life surprise you with even more achievements”.

On her social networks, Juliette made an emotional publication about the arrival of 32 years old, where she said that she is “with much more than I asked for and far beyond what I dreamed of”. The publication had comments from Sabrina Sato, Pocah, Selton Mello, Ary Fontora and others, who took the opportunity to wish the artist congratulations.

