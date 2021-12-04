Tatá Werneck takes a stand in Fiuk’s defense after a controversial interview

It was aired yesterday (02) on Multishow, during the program “lady night“, in Tata Werneck, the controversial and long-awaited interview with fiuk. After the web reacted negatively to the singer’s posture, not sparing negative comments to him, the presenter decided to take a stand in the singer’s defense.

“Friends 🙂 don’t attack fiuk no 🙂 he sent a super cute msg thanking him and I also really thank him for going 🙂 it’s ok“, wrote today (03) on his Twitter.

Friends 🙂 don’t attack fiuk no 🙂 he sent a super cute msg thanking him and I also really thank him for going 🙂 it’s ok dammit I thought until you guys went to ship the couple — Tata werneck (@Tatawerneck) December 3, 2021

In the replies to the tweet, fans and followers of the artist respected her position, but maintained their contrary opinions. Look:

Oh tata, I’m not going to attack, because I hate to do this, but it’s boring, right?! I’ll owe this kakakak — hm kk bjs (@sedax13) December 3, 2021

I’m not going to attack but that doesn’t change the fact that he’s saltless and rude, if he didn’t want to participate in the games, just deny the invitation. pic.twitter.com/AKoaSYnf43 — | (@rafaphobic) December 3, 2021

Boninho has a knife that size around Tata’s neck, telling her to tweet pic.twitter.com/OnNiRttD0F — Beatriz (@AnaBeat58052779) December 3, 2021

actually attacking doesn’t make sense, but that it was unnecessary aaaah there’s no denying it, but I’m glad it’s okay for you — GENcarlos (@gencarloss) December 3, 2021

understand the controversy

For those who don’t remember the controversy, it all started after an internet user named Matheus Felipe, who participated in the recording of “Lady Night” in August of this year, said:

“I participated in the audience of ‘Lady Night’ with Fiuk and It was horrible. He has the power to make everything boring and almost made Tatá cancel the show because he didn’t like the jokes about it“.

After that, the subject boomed on the internet and tata spoke up. She didn’t deny absolutely anything about what happened, but she made it clear that she loves the fiuk, tore up some praise to the ex-BBB21, and stated that everything is fine between them.

Only, now with the interview on the air, the tension was proven. fiuk he didn’t like some of the presenter’s questions and didn’t want to hide his discomfort. In all, his participation in “Lady Night” had numerous cuts and yielded just over 10 minutes. Watch an excerpt from the program below: