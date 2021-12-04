Technology and finance will be on the rise in 2022. See more areas! – News

THE talent war in the areas of information technology and finance will continue to be on the rise next year, particularly in leadership positions. This is what a survey conducted by Robert Walters, a global recruitment consultancy, points out.

The survey shows that, with the recovery of the market in the post-pandemic, the increase in digitalization in the period has also been reflected in the profile of workers in the areas of finance and human resources.

And these professionals need to adapt 100% to the new technological work model.

The survey reveals that, in the first quarter of 2022, companies should invest in hiring professionals for executive-level leadership positions, such as CFO (chief financial officer, or, in Portuguese, chief financial officer), COO (chief operating officer, or chief technology officer) and CTO (chief technology officer).

Among the most sought after positions is that of business partner (business partner), the professional responsible for facilitating the alignment between the business and human resources teams

In addition to strong technical knowledge, these professionals are expected to know how to talk to the business and understand its needs.

In the area of ​​technology, software developers will continue to be in high demand, as will IT managers and tech leads. In finance, manager and director of finance (FP&A manager) will be the most sought after.

The talent war is set to continue into 2022. Richard Townsend, country manager at Robert Walters in Brazil, advises business managers and directors:

”Companies, regardless of size, will start thinking about their talent acquisition and retention strategy. It will not be enough just to offer a good salary. It is necessary to consider the well-being, life outside of work and the development of each employee. This is a trend that is here to stay in 2022”.

Up to 20% increase in salary

The survey also measured the salary issue of professionals. According to the survey, an increase between 5% and 10% can be expected this year.

In some sectors, however, such as IT & Digital, the readjustment varies between 15% and 20%, depending on the position.

42% will resign if remote work is suspended

According to the survey, 40% of professionals say hybrid work arrangements “could be improved”.

As more and more companies are adopting or in the process of implementing a hybrid working model, 40% of respondents globally said the model needs improvement and 42% said they will quit if remote work is removed completely.

For 55% of workers, the current hybrid model doesn’t go far enough to help bring the necessary work-life balance.

In fact, professionals claim that the hastily constructed work model has led to more intense journeys, in which it is necessary to participate in face-to-face and virtual meetings.

According to the report, the little-researched and tested new hybrid work model resulted in overworked (54%) and exhausted (39%) workers.

The majority of professionals (85%) expect more flexibility to work from home as a standard employer offer after the pandemic, while 78% said they will not accept a new job until this is agreed with the prospective employer.

Returning to the workplace is very important for young people, with 75% of those aged 18 to 26 saying that the workplace is the main source of meaning and social connection, the report says.

“Although the switch to remote work was almost instantaneous, we need to recognize that it was done out of necessity,” says Townsend.

“The return to work must be gradual. Both employers and employees are expected to use this year to test a variety of work styles, from hybrid work to the possible removal of 9-5 in favor of hours based on each project’s load,” he concludes.

