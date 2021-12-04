Teen Miss disappears in SP after shopping for a bikini – News

Yasmin Pesinato Benedetti, 17, disappeared this Thursday morning (2), after leaving her home in Barra Funda, west of São Paulo, to buy a bikini that she would wear this weekend at the Miss Teen São Paulo contest. The information is from the Record TV.

Around 13:00, Agatha Marion Pesinato, the teenager’s mother, sent a message to her daughter, who viewed the text but did not reply. Agatha thought Yasmin was busy, trying on clothes, for example. As soon as she returned from work, around 6:30 pm, she didn’t find Yasmin at home. According to Agatha, the contest was her daughter’s dream, and Yasmin was very eager to participate in it.

Still thinking that her daughter might have gone to the mall, the mother sent another message at 7 pm, which was no longer delivered to Yasmin’s cell phone. Calls now go to voicemail. Agatha says that Yasmin never disappeared, was always calm and rarely left the house.

The store’s sellers claim that the young woman was not at the scene and that they certainly did not see any teenager similar to her on the day of her disappearance. A colleague of Yasmin’s already said that he saw her on the stairs of the Gazeta building, on Avenida Paulista, around 14:00 in the afternoon.