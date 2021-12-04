‘Terrible dream’ · TV News

A supernatural phenomenon will hover under the rooms of Quinta da Boa Vista in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The “spirit” of Pedro (Selton Mello) will appear to Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) during a nightmare to warn her about a tragedy in the Paraguayan War (1864-1870). “A terrible dream”, will reveal the noblewoman in the telenovela at six on Globo.

Tonico (Alexandre Nero) will take advantage of the monarch’s oversight to kidnap him in Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão’s serial. He will hire two brigands to surprise Isabel’s father (Giulia Gayoso) and deliver him on a platter to Solano López (Roberto Birindelli).

Approached by the bandits, the protagonist played by Selton Mello will take a heavy blow to the head and will pass out instantly. “Let’s ask for more money. I’ll only hand the Emperor over to the Paraguayans if they pay twice as much,” suggests one of the thugs.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the country, Teresa Cristina will wake up with her heart racing in the scenes that will be shown this Saturday (11). “Mommy, what happened?”, Leopoldina (Bruna Griphao) will question.

“I woke up startled by a terrible dream I had with Pedro”, will reveal the character of Letícia Sabatella. “The lady is pale. Drink some water,” Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) will offer.

Pedro (Selton Mello) on the six o’clock soap opera

“He was alone, he looked hurt, scared. He was trying to move, but he couldn’t,” explained the empress, who won’t be the only one to be mysteriously warned of her companion’s abduction.

Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) will also feel a pang in her heart. “What is this gastura?”, Justina (Cinnara Leal) will ask. “It feels bad, you know. This damn war. I have a bad feeling about Pedro,” the countess will vent.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

