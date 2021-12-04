The best games to give this Christmas to PS5 owners • Eurogamer.pt

THE PlayStation 5, even with a little more than a year of life, it already has an enviable catalog – with action, adventure, platform, RPGs, among many others, there is something for every type of player and, with the extra power of the console, it will be not only a more beautiful experience but also a much more fluid one.

However, in the midst of so many games, it’s possible that you’re unsure which game to buy – and with Christmas just around the corner, you might need some help on which PS5 game to pick.

Therefore, on this page, you can see some of the best games that are currently available on PS5, namely, those who received grade MANDATORY or RECOMMENDED by Eurogamer.

The best games to give this Christmas to PS5 owners

If you are looking for the ideal game to give away as a gift or if you just want to increase your list of games, you can see below some of the best games available on PS5 – the list contains a mix of new console exclusives, PlayStation console exclusives and other games that shine on PS5.

It’s worth noting that many PS4 games received upgrades when they transitioned to PS5, thus taking advantage of the new console’s hardware and bringing serious improvements.

To make an even more informed choice, you can see an excerpt of our game review (click on the link if you’d like to see the full review) and even videos related to the game.

Last of Us: Part 2 – REQUIRED

“Seven years after the release of the first The Last of Us, and again ending a generation for Sony, Naughty Dog has once again pulled out a game. It has become a reference game for me, which raises the bar for everyone the games that will be released in the future. The best game of 2020 so far, and one of the most important of this generation.” – see the full analysis here.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales – RECOMMENDED

“If you loved the previous game, it’s guaranteed that you’ll love this new chapter too. The PlayStation 5 version has the benefit of improved graphics (and performance mode) and integration with Dualsense, which creates resistance in triggers as web swings in a web to make you feel more immersed in the experience.” – see the full analysis here.

Demon’s Souls – RECOMMENDED

“There’s no denying that Demon’s Souls is a great game, but it practically requires you to give yourself up to the challenge. Prepare to die many times, with the advantage that on PS5 the loadings are stupidly fast. While the remake, we couldn’t ask for more than this.” – see the full analysis here.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart – RECOMMENDED

“It’s an incredibly fun game that takes the formula to a new level, injects you with loads of energy and new things. Plus, it’ll put a huge smile on your face as you already have your PlayStation 5. It’s the pinnacle of everything what you always loved about the Insomniac Games series.” – see the full analysis here.

God of War – REQUIRED

“God of War is an important step for Santa Monica Studios and also for the series, because it has successfully revamped God of War, making it a current game and opening the door to a highly promising future. levels.” – see the full analysis here.

Return – RECOMMENDED

“If you like roguelikes, Returnal is a no-brainer. It’s a unique combination of roguelike and bullet-rain arcade games. Housemarque’s concept was ambitious and lately they managed to achieve what they wanted.” – see the full analysis here.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut – RECOMMENDED

“Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut becomes the ultimate version of Sucker Punch’s game, especially if you play it on PlayStation 5. On Sony’s latest console, DualSense controller, 3D Audio, visual enhancements and especially 60fps transform the experience.” – see the full analysis here.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut – REQUIRED

“PlayStation 5 allows Death Stranding to break free from the shackles and constraints of past hardware. The inclusion of DualSense’s haptics and PS5’s 3D audio delivers that exquisite quality finish. to transmit.” – see the full analysis here.

Hades – MANDATORY

“It’s the best roguelike I’ve played and the Game of the Year awards (among others) that it’s accumulated over the past few months show that there are other people who think like me. So I didn’t even hesitate when asked if I wanted to review the PS5 version.” – see the full analysis here.

Control Ultimate Edition – MANDATORY

“That’s why Control is one of the games most deserving of a remake for next-gen consoles. Unrestrained by seven-year-old hardware, Control breaks free from its chains to reach a masterful state in the world. consoles.” – see the full analysis here.

These are some of the best games you can play on your PS5 right now – whichever you choose, one thing is certain: it will be a series of hours really well spent! What other game shines on Sony’s latest console? What are your recommendations? Use the comments box and give your opinion!