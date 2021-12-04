The black hole at the center of this dwarf galaxy is much larger than it should be.

The black hole at the center of the Leo I dwarf galaxy is almost as massive as Sagittarius A*, the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way. A team of astronomers obtained this surprising result by analyzing the absence of dark matter there, comparing data from older telescopes with current ones and with sophisticated computer models.

Leo I is a dwarf galaxy in the Local Group, located about 820,000 light-years away in the constellation Leo. It is also known as DDO 74, LEDA 29488 and UGC 5470, and is considered a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way (although studies recent studies show that these dwarf galaxies have been around for less time than previously thought).

Turns out it’s something different from most dwarf galaxies orbiting the Milky Way — Leo I doesn’t contain much dark matter. Astronomers know this because analyzes of the gravitational interaction of dark matter with the stars of a galaxy results in a profile that is different from the interaction between a central black hole and the same stars.

Dark matter or supermassive black hole?

By measuring the gravitational pull on Leo I’s stars, the team sought to find out if the density of dark matter increases towards the center of the galaxy. They also wanted to know “if their profile measurement would match the previous ones taken with data from older telescopes combined with computer models,” explained University of Texas astronomer María José Bustamante-Rosell.

The Leo I galaxy is the cloud of stars to the right of the bright object (Image: Reproduction/Scott Anttila/Wikimedia Commons)

The result surprised the team: “The models are screaming that you need a black hole in the center,” said Dr. Karl Gebhardt, an astronomer at the University of Texas. “You really don’t need a lot of dark matter,” he concluded. The mass ratio found is so unusual that Leo I’s black hole is almost as massive as the black hole at the center of the Milky Way, which has an estimated mass of 4 million times the mass of the Sun.

There is no explanation in current astronomical models for such a massive black hole at the heart of a dwarf spheroidal galaxy, so astronomers will have to hypothesize about the evolution of Leo I, which could prompt them to review what is known about these dwarfs around the Milky Way. But the authors suspect that this discovery could help decipher the origin of even more massive black holes found in distant galaxies.

Since these dwarf galaxies in orbit around the Milky Way are often “swallowed up” by larger galaxies (as our own evolved by absorbing other dwarfs in the past), it could be that these surprising black holes in satellite galaxies contribute to hole formation. supermassive blacks with up to billions of solar masses.

The team’s work was published in the Astrophysical Journal.

Source: Astrophysical Journal; Via: Sci-News