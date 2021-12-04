‘The fans’ joy is also ours’, says Vojvoda after Fortaleza’s vacancy in Libertadores – Jogada

Coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda was all happy and grateful after Fortaleza’s classification for the Libertadores in 2022, achieved after the victory by 1-0 against Juventude no Castelão, last Friday night (3). The coach, who made the club’s history, expressed all his joy for the achievement, praising the players for their dedication and mental strength to win such a complicated game.

“The joy of the fans is our joy. We are very happy for achieving this victory, which is so important for us. There were many feelings, with the team, the players, in a match in which their psychological and personality were decisive. I just have it. thanks and congratulations to everyone at Fortaleza. Now it’s time to enjoy with this wonderful crowd. We are very happy,” he said.

Anxiety

The Argentine coach admitted that the players were eager to qualify and the game was very complicated by the opponent’s strategy, with the players needing to outdo themselves.

“We spoke in the briefing we should face him in the match, the opponent closes lines. It was normal to be nervous, their anxiety, the fans’ madness for the victory. But the cast knew how to be professional, despite having a youthful spirit. It was a very combination. especially their professionalism with this will power, this desire to conquer”.

About the game, Vojvoda classified as difficult, but that the club knew how to overcome the adversities of the match to win with Depietri’s goal.

“In the first half we had a lot of possession and some chances, without converting. In the 2nd half, the opponent had his chances, like a header saved by Boeck and a shot on the crossbar, but Fortaleza always created actions to be close to the goal, and when Depietri scored, we had in our hands the advantage we wanted so much to win.”