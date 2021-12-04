The incredible story of Patrizia Reggiani, played by Lady Gaga at Casa Gucci

Gucci house, a plot focused on the story of Patrizia Reggiani (played by Lady Gaga) premiered in theaters last week. The Italian socialite is known for having killed her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), who was heir to the luxury brand that bore his last name.

The film is based on the book of the same name written by Sara Gay Forden, and has a strong cast, with Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Al Pacino and Salma Hayek.

Below, we tell a little more about Regianni’s story—from his entry into Milan’s high society, to his relationship with Maurizio and his murder. And also about the socialite’s current life.

social climbing

Patrizia Reggiani was born on December 2, 1948, in a small town near Milan, in northern Italy. His mother was a waitress. As for her biological father, she never met.

Patrizia’s life changed from the age of 12, when her mother married Ferdinando Reggiani, a businessman in the transport sector. With that, the young woman began to attend the Milanese high society, among them, the Gucci family.

It was at a party, in 1970, that the young woman met Maurizio Gucci, whom she would marry two years later and have two daughters.

Maurizio’s father, Rodolfo Gucci, who ran the company, never approved of the relationship. She thought Patrizia was a gold digger and used her husband to splurge on shopping and events.

Decline

The marriage began to unravel after the sudden death of Rodolfo, which led Maurizio to take control of Gucci. The couple started to have a series of disagreements over different opinions on how to manage the company’s business.

In 1985, Maurizio left home and never returned. Patrizia believed that he would resume the marriage, but Maurizio began to relate to other women. They divorced in 1991.

For the next three years, Patrizia received $100,000 a month in child support. Despite this, she was prohibited from using some of the family’s properties. “She saw everything she tried to achieve in life through Maurizio, all the fame, status and wealth, slipping out of her hands,” describes author Forden.

The murder

On March 27, 1995, Maurizio Gucci was killed, aged 46. The murder took place while the executive was going to work: a man walking down the street was the perpetrator of the four shots. Police identified him as a hit man.

During this period, Patrizia moved to Maurizio’s house in Milan with her two teenage daughters — and expelled Paola Franchi, then her ex-husband’s partner.

In 1997, Patrizia was arrested. Italian police had evidence that she had ordered the death of her ex-husband, and paid an assassin $375,000 to commit the crime. She always denied being the boss.

Media coverage at the time dubbed her the “black widow of fashion”. In 1998, she was tried by a Milan court and, along with four accomplices, was found guilty of the murder. The penalty was 29 years in prison.

The couple’s daughters asked for the sentence to be overturned, alleging that the brain tumor could have affected their personality. The sentence was not overturned, but reduced to 26 years.

Nowadays

Patrizia ended up serving 18 years in prison and was released in 2016 for good behavior.

According to the newspaper The Telegraph, through a settlement made in 1993, Patrizia earns more than $1 million a year from Gucci’s inheritance, in addition to installments of a payment of $22 million to which she was entitled and which was withheld while in prison.

Since leaving prison, Patrizia has lived in Milan, where she has been seen several times with her pet macaw on her shoulder.

Film and controversies

Regianni was unhappy not to have been involved in the production of Gucci house. She won’t get paid for the movie.

She is not the only one: the brand’s heirs had already stated before the launch that they were not satisfied with the characterization of Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci (Maurizio’s uncle). This week, the family released a series of allegations against the production.

Director Ridley Scott said in this recent interview that he tried to be “as respectful as possible and stick to the facts as much as possible” and that the heirs “should feel lucky” to have someone like Al Pacino re-enact the story.

Casa Gucci is already in theaters.