‘The More Life, the Better!’: Flávia will get out of jail thanks to her ‘savior’ | come around

Dangerous cellmate 🐍
Even regretting the theft she committed with Cora, Flávia ended up behind bars, and worse: right in the cell of her partner in crime, who believes that Flávia wanted to keep the stolen money for herself.
Cora accuses Flavia of the theft
Full of thirst for revenge, Cora will even threaten her former colleague with a pocketknife! 😱😱😱
Knowing that he is in danger with Cora, Flávia asked Neném for help to get out of jail. And the player will move heaven and earth to get his friend out of this trap.
The ace goes after Guilherme and will pressurize the doctor to call his father, the lawyer Daniel (Tato Gabus Mendes), to solve this bullshit.
Neném’s anxiety will be so great that he will snatch the cell phone from Guilherme’s hand to speak to the lawyer.
“Doctor, a friend of Flávia’s is talking here. She’s being threatened by Cora. And this girl is dangerous. For her sake, Flávia has to get out of there today. Tonight!”, Neném will explain to Daniel.
Freedom, Freedom! 🌟
As an excellent lawyer, Daniel will manage to get Flavia out of jail. AND the dancer will burst with joy as she finally frees herself from the chain. How exciting! 🤩
“You saved my life, Baby!”, the dancer will thank.