‘The More Life, the Better!’: Flávia will get out of jail thanks to her ‘savior’ | come around

2 of 4 Cora (Valentina Bandeira) will threaten Flávia (Valentina Herszage) with a pocketknife in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe

Cora (Valentina Bandeira) will threaten Flávia (Valentina Herszage) with a pocketknife in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe