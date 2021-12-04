‘The More Life, the Better!’: Neném and Guilherme will exchange punches | come around

Guilherme (Mateus Solano) doesn’t tolerate pressure from Neném (Vladimir Brichta) and punches the player – ‘The more Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
Flavia agrees to deliver the dollars
First, Flávia asks Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) for help in getting her out of prison. But, to her amazement, the businesswoman decides not to get involved in the dancer’s problems. And that’s when she goes to plan B: asking for help from Neném (Vladimir Brichta).
See what will roll in spoilers:
Neném (Vladimir Brichta) exchanges punches with Guilherme (Mateus Solano) at the clinic – ‘The more life, the better!’ — Photo: Globe
Unlike Paula, the player is touched by Flávia’s case and promises to help her. And for that, he goes straight and talks to Guilherme (Mateus Solano). But the meeting between the two is really tense. Baby goes up to the doctor and orders:
“You have to get Flavia out of jail! She’s in danger!”
“Get your hands off me!”, shouts Guilherme, answering the attack with a punch on Neném.
The player doesn’t leave it cheap and hits it back! 😰 The fight gets more and more ugly and the two attack each other on the clinic floor.
Neném (Vladimir Brichta) and Guilherme (Mateus Solano) talk about Flávia (Valentina Herszage) after a fight – ‘The more Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
After the brawl session, the two take a break from the fight and go back to talking about Flávia’s case. Neném took advantage of the moment of peace to reinforce Guilherme’s request. But the doctor plays hardball:
“Gives me a good reason to do this.”
It is then that Neném appeals:
“Guilherme, remember what happened when the plane crashed. Remember the four of us together.”
Guilherme, Paula, Neném and Flávia panic with strong turbulence on the plane
Will Guilherme agree to help Flávia?
Check out what will happen in Saturday’s chapter and stay on top of the week’s summary:
04 Ten
Saturday
Guilherme and Neném disagree. Cora intimidates Flavia. Carmem states that Paula will be honored at the inauguration of her cream. The bailiff arrives with Flavia’s release permit, and Neném takes the dancer to her house. Odete throws Juca out of the house. Bianca, Tina and Soraia go together to Tigrão’s house. Osvaldo reveals to Neném what he feels for Nedda. Rose helps Joana save a child’s life. Marcelo convinces Paula to go to the opening of Wollinger cream. Carmem decides to look for Baby. Baby sees Rose and goes to meet her. A car closes Carmen’s motorcycle, which goes towards the former player.
Check out the full summary for the day and week!
🎧 Listen to the podcast with Mateus Solano!
See more about the novel:
‘Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!’: the opening song of the telenovela hides curiosities; find it out!
‘The More Life, the Better!’: Matheus Abreu shares his skateboarding skills with Tigger; Watch the video!
‘The More Life, the Better!’: soundtrack features Kylie Minogue and Cher’s hit; see full list!