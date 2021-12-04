The most important announcements in the event’s history

More than the stage of the most important awards in the gaming industry, The Game Awards usually also bring big announcements. Mortal Kombat 11, the first gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — there is no shortage of examples of highly acclaimed titles that had their own moment of shining in past editions of the TGA.

Below, the The Enemy listed the biggest ads from each edition of The Game Awards. Based on the history of the awards, can we get excited for the 2021 edition? The answer, it seems, is: yes, absolutely.

TGA 2015 | Psychonauts 2 is real The first Psychonauts, released in 2005, won critical acclaim when it was released, but that didn’t translate to sales, unfortunately. For many people who had become attached to the game world, the desired sequel seemed extremely unlikely. However, everyone discovered at TGA 2015 that the sequel was on its way. It took a long time to launch, which didn’t even take place in 2021, and Psychonauts 2 is now one of the Game of the Year nominees. This, yes, is a second chance.

TGA 2016 | Hideo Kojima is finally awarded Let’s get away from games in this topic alone, as the biggest event at TGA 2016, aside from the awards, of course, was the symbolic awarding of Kojima as an Industry Icon. The legendary director had been prevented by Konami from being at the event in 2015, a fact that generated extremely negative reactions from the public. The following year, he received an ovation when awarded. That moment even yielded a rather swooning tweet from Guillermo del Toro saying “Fuck Konami”, something that has gone down in gaming history.

TGA 2017 | Bayonetta 3 will be released for Switch There was a lot of speculation about Bayonetta’s return, which had always been taken for granted. When the third game was announced, during The Game Awards 2017, we found out that it would be a Nintendo Switch exclusive title. Until today we are still waiting for the title, promised for 2022. By the way, this was the edition of the TGA in which Josef Fares said “fuck the oscars.”

TGA 2018 | Mortal Kombat 11 announcement Ed Boon took the stage at the TGA 2018 to supposedly say which would be the winner of the Best Independent Game category. However, it wasn’t long before he was “interrupted” by a trailer for Mortal Kombat 11, a hitherto unreleased game. It’s been two years since NetherRealm Studios’ last release, so in line with the company’s trend, something is likely to be announced during TGA 2021. Is this the next Injustice? Or else… Shaolin Monks?! Spoiler: probably not the second.

TGA 2019 | Xbox Series look and name revealed Who doesn’t remember the climate of expectation that dominated 2019 and 2020? It wasn’t until TGA 2019, after we’d already heard about the new generation of Xbox at E3 that year, that we discovered the real name of the Xbox Series X and what the console looks like. By the way, I miss memes.