The most important announcements in the event’s history
More than the stage of the most important awards in the gaming industry, The Game Awards usually also bring big announcements. Mortal Kombat 11, the first gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — there is no shortage of examples of highly acclaimed titles that had their own moment of shining in past editions of the TGA.
Below, the The Enemy listed the biggest ads from each edition of The Game Awards. Based on the history of the awards, can we get excited for the 2021 edition? The answer, it seems, is: yes, absolutely.
TGA 2014 | 1st BOTW gameplay
Yes! The first gameplay of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was revealed during the 2014 edition of The Game Awards. At the time, there was no way of knowing, but BOTW would become the grand prize winner three years later, in a hotly contested year.
Can you think of any 2022 game whose first gameplay video could be released on TGA 2021?
TGA 2015 | Psychonauts 2 is real
The first Psychonauts, released in 2005, won critical acclaim when it was released, but that didn’t translate to sales, unfortunately. For many people who had become attached to the game world, the desired sequel seemed extremely unlikely.
However, everyone discovered at TGA 2015 that the sequel was on its way. It took a long time to launch, which didn’t even take place in 2021, and Psychonauts 2 is now one of the Game of the Year nominees. This, yes, is a second chance.
TGA 2016 | Hideo Kojima is finally awarded
Let’s get away from games in this topic alone, as the biggest event at TGA 2016, aside from the awards, of course, was the symbolic awarding of Kojima as an Industry Icon.
The legendary director had been prevented by Konami from being at the event in 2015, a fact that generated extremely negative reactions from the public. The following year, he received an ovation when awarded.
That moment even yielded a rather swooning tweet from Guillermo del Toro saying “Fuck Konami”, something that has gone down in gaming history.
TGA 2017 | Bayonetta 3 will be released for Switch
There was a lot of speculation about Bayonetta’s return, which had always been taken for granted. When the third game was announced, during The Game Awards 2017, we found out that it would be a Nintendo Switch exclusive title. Until today we are still waiting for the title, promised for 2022.
By the way, this was the edition of the TGA in which Josef Fares said “fuck the oscars.”
TGA 2018 | Mortal Kombat 11 announcement
Ed Boon took the stage at the TGA 2018 to supposedly say which would be the winner of the Best Independent Game category. However, it wasn’t long before he was “interrupted” by a trailer for Mortal Kombat 11, a hitherto unreleased game.
It’s been two years since NetherRealm Studios’ last release, so in line with the company’s trend, something is likely to be announced during TGA 2021. Is this the next Injustice? Or else… Shaolin Monks?!
Spoiler: probably not the second.
TGA 2019 | Xbox Series look and name revealed
Who doesn’t remember the climate of expectation that dominated 2019 and 2020? It wasn’t until TGA 2019, after we’d already heard about the new generation of Xbox at E3 that year, that we discovered the real name of the Xbox Series X and what the console looks like. By the way, I miss memes.
TGA 2020 | Tricky to choose one
Let’s say the 2020 edition was not very good. After two excellent years in a row, the TGA 2020 ended up feeling the impact of the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic, which led to numerous delays and complications in the industry.
The main advertisements in that issue may have been Sephiroth in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, in a sensational trailer in which he “killed” Mario, the new Ark with Vin Diesel (bizarre, but totally true) and the announcement of Back 4 Blood, a game that would be the spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead.
