The Pope’s embrace of the Cypriot faithful: be luminous Christians!

About 10,000 faithful gathered at the Nicosia stadium for Mass with the Holy Father. Joy is the distinctive sign of a Christian, recalled Francis, who asked the faithful not only to be enlightened, but above all to be luminous.

Bianca Fraccalvieri – Vatican News

This Friday morning, Pope Francis celebrated the first mass of his 35th Apostolic Journey.

At the GSP stadium in Nicosia, around 10,000 faithful gathered to participate in the celebration.

In his homily, the Pontiff commented on the Gospel proposed by the liturgy of the day, which narrates Jesus’ healing of two blind people. From this meeting, the Pope highlighted three significant steps in this Advent journey.

Jesus is the doctor

The first step: go to Jesus to be healed. The blind realized that He, in the darkness of history, is the light that illuminates the nights of the heart and of the world, defeats darkness and conquers all blindness.

“As we know, we too carry blindness in our hearts. We too, like the two blind men, are walkers often immersed in the darkness of life.”

But Jesus is the doctor, Francis recalled: he alone gives us an abundance of light, warmth, love. He alone frees the heart from evil.

Get out of individualism

The second step is bear the wounds together. In this gospel story, the blind are two. And together they say to Christ: “Have mercy on us”.

“Here is the eloquent sign of the Christian life, here is the distinctive feature of the ecclesial spirit: thinking, speaking, acting like ‘we’, leaving behind individualism and the pretense of self-sufficiency that make the heart sick.”

Sin distorts reality: it makes us see God as our boss and others as problems. But Francis invited us to renew the fraternity: “Healing takes place when we carry our wounds together, when we face problems together, when we listen to each other and talk. It’s the grace of living in community”.

Enlightened and luminous Christians

And here’s the third step: proclaim the Gospel with joy. Jesus advises the two blind men who are healed not to say anything to anyone, but they cannot contain their enthusiasm.

“And here is another distinctive sign of the Christian: the joy of the Gospel, which is irrepressible,” said Francis, who added: “It is not a question of proselytizing, but of witness; nor of a moralism that condemns, but of a mercy that embraces; nor of external worship, but of love lived”.

For the Pope, there is a need for çEnlightened Christians, but above all luminous ones, who tenderly touch the blindness of the brothers: “Christians who plant saplings of the Gospel in the arid fields of daily life, take caresses to the solitudes of suffering and poverty”.

That in this Advent, the Pontiff concluded, we can renew our confidence in him, who also passes through the roads of Cyprus; that we may call: Come, Lord Jesus!